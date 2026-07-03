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Laser Power & Infra Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

14980/70 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

09 Jul 2026

End Date

13 Jul 2026

Bid Lot

0 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

203 - 214 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE, NSE

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY Laser Power & Infra Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Laser Power & Infra Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Laser Power & Infra Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Laser Power & Infra Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Laser Power & Infra Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Laser Power & Infra Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Laser Power & Infra Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Laser Power & Infra Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Laser Power & Infra Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Laser Power & Infra Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Laser Power & Infra Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Laser Power & Infra Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Laser Power & Infra Ltd IPO NEWS

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Knack Packaging IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Jumps to ₹35 on Final Day of Subscription

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Knack Packaging IPO GMP has surged to ₹35 on the final day of subscription, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹205 and a potential gain of over 20%.

3 Jul 2026|01:23 PM

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Knack Packaging IPO: ₹439.50 Crore Issue Opens Today | IPO Details, GMP, Financials

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Knack Packaging IPO worth ₹439.50 crore opens on July 1, 2026, with strong financial growth, global presence, and moderate GMP indicating expected listing gains of 10–16%.

1 Jul 2026|01:54 PM

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Advit Jewels Share Price Debut: Stock Lists at 35% Premium on NSE, Later Sees Volatility Amid Profit Booking

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Advit Jewels debuted strongly on the NSE SME platform with a 35% listing gain over its IPO price, but later saw volatility and profit booking, though it still trades significantly above its issue price.

1 Jul 2026|01:46 PM

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