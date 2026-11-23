Status: upcoming
₹14964/87 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
01 Dec 2026
03 Dec 2026
29 Equity Shares
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163 - 172 per share
BSE, NSE
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Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Matangi Rubber Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Matangi Rubber Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Matangi Rubber Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Matangi Rubber Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Matangi Rubber Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Matangi Rubber Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Matangi Rubber Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
Mahanadi Coalfields IPO subscription status stands at 0.58x on November 23, 2026. Check latest GMP at ₹0.45, estimated listing price, investor category-wise subscription and IPO details.
23 Nov 2026|12:06 PM
Mahanadi Coalfields IPO was subscribed 0.38 times on November 20, 2026, at 10:01 AM, with retail investors, QIBs and NIIs showing varied participation. The IPO GMP stood at ₹1.80.
20 Nov 2026|10:18 AM
Anthropic made a blockbuster Nasdaq debut on November 19, 2026, with shares opening at $111.50, up 34% from the IPO price of $83. The Claude AI maker raised $81.3 billion in the largest public offering on record, valuing the company at approximately $1.5 trillion at the IPO price.
19 Nov 2026|10:45 PM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Shree Siddhivinayak Greentech Industries Ltd
25 Nov - 27 Nov 2026
130.00 - 142.00
85.75 - 93.66
Foodlink F&B Holdings (India) Ltd
26 Nov - 30 Nov 2026
181.00 - 191.00
351.92 - 360.76
Matangi Rubber Ltd
01 Dec - 03 Dec 2026
163.00 - 172.00
118.61 - 125.16
A J Packaging Ltd
01 Dec - 03 Dec 2026
175.00 - 180.00
52.5 - 54
Monomark Engineering India Ltd
02 Dec - 04 Dec 2026
0.00 - 0.00
0.00
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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