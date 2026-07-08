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Millworks Technologies Limited IPO

Status: upcoming

264800/800 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

14 Jul 2026

End Date

16 Jul 2026

Bid Lot

0 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

315 - 331 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY Millworks Technologies Limited IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Millworks Technologies Limited IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Millworks Technologies Limited IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Millworks Technologies Limited IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Millworks Technologies Limited IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Millworks Technologies Limited IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Millworks Technologies Limited IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Millworks Technologies Limited IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Millworks Technologies Limited IPO.

How to Apply Millworks Technologies Limited IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Millworks Technologies Limited IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Millworks Technologies Limited IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Millworks Technologies Limited IPO NEWS

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Kusumgar IPO Opens for Subscription: Check Price Band, GMP, Key Dates, Financials

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Kusumgar's ₹650 crore IPO is now open for subscription. The engineered fabrics manufacturer has fixed a price band of ₹398–₹419 per share and is attracting strong grey market interest. Here's everything investors need to know, including GMP, financials, key dates and business outlook.

8 Jul 2026|11:20 AM

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Knack Packaging Shares Debut at 10.6% Premium: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

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Knack Packaging made a solid stock market debut, listing at ₹188 against its IPO price of ₹170, delivering a 10.6% gain to investors. While the listing reflects confidence in the company's fundamentals, the stock continues to trade below the valuation of listed peers. Here's what the listing means, whether the stock is still fairly valued, and the key factors investors should monitor going forward.

8 Jul 2026|10:55 AM

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Knack Packaging IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Jumps to ₹35 on Final Day of Subscription

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Knack Packaging IPO GMP has surged to ₹35 on the final day of subscription, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹205 and a potential gain of over 20%.

3 Jul 2026|01:23 PM

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