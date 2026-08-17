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Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Listing Date: GMP Signals 14% Gain

17 Aug 2026 , 01:54 PM

The Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, August 18, 2026, after the public issue received a strong response from investors. The IPO was subscribed 56.12 times overall, with demand led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 155.83 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NII) at 34.91 times and Retail Individual Investors (RII) at 8.41 times.

With the shares set to debut on the NSE and BSE, investors are closely tracking the latest Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP to gauge the potential listing premium.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP Today 

The Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at ₹19.5 on August 17, 2026, at 12:30 p.m.

Based on the upper issue price of ₹140 per share, the estimated listing price is around ₹159.50 per share. This indicates a potential listing gain of approximately 13.93% over the issue price.

The latest GMP suggests positive sentiment ahead of the stock market debut. However, GMP is an unofficial and unregulated market indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Expected Listing Price

Based on the latest GMP of ₹19.5 and the upper price band of ₹140, the estimated Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO listing price is:

  • IPO upper price band: ₹140 per share
  • Latest GMP: ₹19.5 per share
  • Estimated listing price: ₹159.50 per share
  • Potential listing gain: 13.93%

The GMP has declined by around 11% from ₹22.50 on August 11, when the IPO opened for subscription.

Investors should note that the estimated listing price is derived from the prevailing grey-market premium and may differ significantly from the actual NSE or BSE listing price.

What Does Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP Indicate?

The latest GMP trend suggests that the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO may list at a premium to its issue price. Based on the GMP of ₹19.5, the estimated listing price is around ₹159.50 per share, compared with the upper issue price of ₹140.

The GMP has moderated from ₹22.50 on August 11 to ₹19.50 on August 17, indicating some cooling in grey-market expectations ahead of the listing.

However, GMP should not be considered a reliable predictor of the actual listing price. The final listing price can be influenced by several factors, including:

  • Overall stock market performance.
  • Investor demand on the listing day.
  • Market sentiment toward Milky Mist Dairy Food.
  • Broader market and economic conditions.
  • Buying and selling activity after listing.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Subscription Status

The Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO received strong demand across investor categories and was subscribed 56.12 times by the third and final day of bidding on August 13, 2026.

Investor Category Subscription
QIB 155.83x
NII 34.91x
RII 8.41x
Overall 56.12x

The exceptionally high QIB subscription of 155.83 times was the biggest contributor to the overall demand for the issue. The NII category was subscribed 34.91 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 8.41 times.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOListing
  • #MilkyMistDairyFoodIPO
  • #MilkyMistExpectedListingPrice
  • #MilkyMistIPO
  • #MilkyMistIPOGMP
  • #MilkyMistIPOGMPToday
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