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Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO: Details, GMP, Subscription, Financials and Key Investor Insights

17 Aug 2026 , 01:13 PM

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO is a ₹1,700 crore book-built public issue comprising a fresh issue of 5.97 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.49 crore shares worth ₹500 crore. The IPO opened for subscription on August 17, 2026, and will close on August 19, 2026.

The Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO price band has been fixed at ₹190 to ₹201 per share, with a lot size of 74 shares. At the upper price band, retail investors need to invest a minimum of ₹14,874 for one lot.

The shares are proposed to be listed on both the NSE and BSE, with the tentative listing date scheduled for August 24, 2026.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO: Key Details

Particulars Details
IPO Name Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO
IPO Open Date August 17, 2026
IPO Close Date August 19, 2026
IPO Allotment Date August 20, 2026
Refund Initiation August 21, 2026
Demat Credit August 21, 2026
Tentative Listing Date August 24, 2026
Issue Size ₹1,700 crore
Fresh Issue ₹1,200 crore
Offer for Sale ₹500 crore
Price Band ₹190 to ₹201 per share
Face Value ₹5 per share
Lot Size 74 shares
Minimum Retail Investment ₹14,874
Issue Type Bookbuilding IPO
Listing BSE, NSE
Employee Discount ₹19 per share
Lead Manager Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd.
Registrar MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Issue Structure

The ₹1,700 crore Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO consists of two components:

  • Fresh Issue: 5,97,32,655 shares aggregating up to ₹1,200 crore.
  • Offer for Sale: 2,48,75,621 shares aggregating up to ₹500 crore.

The total issue size is 8,46,08,276 shares.

The fresh issue will bring new capital into the company, while the OFS component represents shares being sold by existing shareholders. The company intends to use the net proceeds primarily for expanding its retail store network and supporting inventory requirements for new stores.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Important Dates

The IPO timeline is as follows:

  • IPO Opens: August 17, 2026
  • IPO Closes: August 19, 2026
  • Allotment: August 20, 2026
  • Refund: August 21, 2026
  • Shares Credited to Demat: August 21, 2026
  • Listing: August 24, 2026

Investors who apply for the Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO can check the allotment status after the basis of allotment is finalised, subject to the applicable process.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Price Band and Lot Size

The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹190 to ₹201 per share. The IPO lot size is 74 shares.

At the upper price band of ₹201, the minimum investment for a retail investor is:

74 shares × ₹201 = ₹14,874

Investors can therefore apply for a minimum of one lot, subject to the applicable investor category and IPO rules.

The issue also includes a reservation of up to 3,29,670 shares for eligible employees, who will receive a discount of ₹19 per share to the issue price.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO GMP Today

The Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO GMP stood at ₹33 on August 17, 2026, based on the provided market data. At the upper IPO price of ₹201, this indicated an estimated listing price of approximately ₹234, representing a potential premium of around 16.42% over the issue price.

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Gain
August 17, 2026 ₹201 ₹33 ₹234 16.42%
August 16, 2026 ₹201 ₹29.5 ₹230.5 14.68%
August 15, 2026 ₹201 ₹26 ₹227 12.94%
August 14, 2026 ₹201 ₹24 ₹225 11.94%
August 13, 2026 ₹201 ₹38 ₹239 18.91%
August 12, 2026 ₹201 ₹41 ₹242 20.40%
August 11, 2026 ₹201 ₹17 ₹218 8.46%
August 10, 2026 ₹0

The GMP has shown volatility in the days leading up to the IPO, moving from ₹41 on August 12 to ₹24 on August 14 before recovering to ₹33 on August 17.

Investors should note that Grey Market Premium (GMP) is unofficial and can change quickly. GMP is not a reliable indicator of the actual listing price and should not be the sole basis for an investment decision.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Subscription Status

The Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO opened for subscription on August 17, 2026 and will remain open until August 19, 2026.

The provided data showed an overall subscription of 0.2x as of August 17, 2026 at 11:33 AM.

As the IPO remains open for subscription, the final subscription figures can change significantly before the closing date.

About Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Limited

Incorporated in November 1985, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Limited is a jewellery retail company with a strong presence across South India. The company primarily serves the mass and value-conscious customer segment, offering a broad range of gold, silver, diamond, precious and semi-precious jewellery.

The company focuses on quality, craftsmanship and original designs, with established brand acceptance particularly in Tier II and Tier III cities across southern India.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart operates through Large Format Stores and Medium Format Stores, allowing it to expand its retail footprint while serving customers across different markets.

The company follows an asset-light retail business model with backward integration, supported by inventory management and quality-control processes. It also offers a range of jewellery schemes that contribute to its customer base.

As of March 31, 2026, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart had 7,059 employees across senior management, managerial, sales, security, administration, back-office and other functions.

Key Strengths of Lalithaa Jewellery Mart

Strong South Indian Presence

The company has established a regional presence in South India and focuses on markets with growing demand for organised jewellery retail.

Focus on Mass and Value-Conscious Consumers

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart targets customers looking for jewellery across a wide range of price points, with an emphasis on quality, designs and value.

Presence in Tier II and Tier III Cities

Its brand has established acceptance in Tier II and Tier III cities, providing the company with an opportunity to expand its footprint beyond major urban centres.

Store Expansion Opportunity

The company’s Large Format and Medium Format store strategy provides a platform for expanding its physical retail presence.

Diverse Product Portfolio

The company offers gold, silver, diamond, precious and semi-precious jewellery across multiple designs and categories.

Jewellery Schemes

Its diverse jewellery schemes contribute to customer engagement and help support its customer base.

Backward Integration

The company’s retail operations are supported by backward integration, inventory management and quality-control processes.

Experienced Management

The company is led by an experienced promoter and management team with established execution capabilities in the jewellery retail business.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Financial Performance

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart reported significant growth in revenue and profitability in FY2026.

Its total income increased from ₹16,907.88 crore in FY2025 to ₹25,039.80 crore in FY2026, representing growth of approximately 48%.

Profit after tax increased from ₹364.73 crore in FY2025 to ₹1,009.82 crore in FY2026, an increase of approximately 177%.

Particulars FY2026 FY2025 FY2024
Assets ₹10,945.14 Cr ₹6,929.68 Cr ₹5,182.26 Cr
Total Income ₹25,039.80 Cr ₹16,907.88 Cr ₹16,800.62 Cr
Profit After Tax ₹1,009.82 Cr ₹364.73 Cr ₹359.83 Cr
Net Worth ₹3,033.14 Cr ₹2,028.80 Cr ₹1,667.78 Cr
Reserves & Surplus ₹2,679.74 Cr ₹1,675.39 Cr ₹1,552.46 Cr
Total Borrowings ₹1,604.14 Cr ₹949.26 Cr ₹824.18 Cr

Figures in ₹ crore.

The sharp increase in profitability in FY2026 is one of the key financial developments investors may consider while evaluating the IPO.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO: Key Financial Ratios

As of March 31, 2026, the company’s key performance indicators were:

KPI March 31, 2026
ROE 41.60%
ROCE 42.60%
Debt/Equity 0.53
RoNW 39.90%
PAT Margin 4.04%
NAV ₹58.60
Price to Book Value 3.43

The reported ROE of 41.60% and ROCE of 42.60% indicate strong returns relative to the company’s equity and capital employed. At the same time, the debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53 provides investors with an indication of the company’s leverage position.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Objects of the Issue

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO towards store expansion, inventory requirements and general corporate purposes.

The major objects include:

Object of the Issue Estimated Amount
Capital expenditure for setting up 10 new stores ₹34.55 Cr
Inventory costs for setting up 10 new stores ₹998.68 Cr
General Corporate Purposes Balance amount
Total ₹1,033.23 Cr

A significant portion of the proposed proceeds is therefore earmarked for inventory costs associated with setting up 10 new stores.

This indicates that retail expansion is a central part of the company’s post-IPO growth strategy.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Valuation

Based on the provided valuation data, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart has the following valuation metrics:

Valuation Metric Pre-IPO Post-IPO
EPS ₹20.20 ₹18.04
P/E 9.95x 11.14x
Market Capitalisation at Offer Price ₹10,050 Cr ₹11,250 Cr

The post-issue P/E multiple of 11.14x provides investors with a valuation reference point when assessing the IPO against comparable listed jewellery and retail companies.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO: Key Things to Consider

Positives

  • Established regional presence across South India.
  • Strong brand acceptance in Tier II and Tier III markets.
  • Significant revenue and PAT growth in FY2026.
  • Expansion planned through 10 new stores.
  • Diverse jewellery product portfolio.
  • Strong reported ROE and ROCE.
  • Focus on mass and value-conscious consumers.
  • Backward integration and inventory-management capabilities.

Risks and Considerations

Investors should also consider the risks associated with the jewellery retail business before subscribing to the IPO.

Jewellery retailers are exposed to fluctuations in gold and other precious metal prices, changing consumer demand, inventory requirements and working-capital needs. The company’s expansion strategy also requires substantial inventory investment, as reflected in the IPO’s proposed utilisation of funds.

The OFS component of ₹500 crore will not provide fresh capital to the company, as these proceeds will accrue to the selling shareholders.

Investors should therefore evaluate the company’s financial performance, valuation, business model, expansion plans and risk factors rather than relying solely on the IPO GMP or expected listing premium.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO: Should You Subscribe?

The Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO offers investors exposure to an established South Indian jewellery retailer with a focus on mass and value-conscious consumers. The company reported strong growth in FY2026, with total income rising by around 48% and PAT increasing by around 177% year-on-year.

The proposed use of IPO proceeds towards opening 10 new stores also highlights the company’s plans to expand its retail footprint.

However, investors should consider the capital-intensive nature of jewellery inventory, exposure to precious metal prices, the company’s borrowing levels and the risks associated with rapid retail expansion. The IPO’s GMP indicates positive unofficial market sentiment, but GMP can be volatile and does not guarantee listing gains.

Overall, investors should evaluate the Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO based on the company’s fundamentals, valuation, growth strategy and risk factors, rather than relying only on the current GMP.

Disclaimer: The stocks and market-related information mentioned in this article are provided solely for informational and educational purposes. They should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Please read all offer documents carefully before investing

Related Tags

  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOAllotment
  • #IPOGMP
  • #IPOInvesting
  • #JewelleryIPO
  • #JewelleryStocks
  • #LalithaaJewellery
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