Shiprocket IPO Allotment Status Check Online: Steps, GMP, Listing Expectations and Key Details

17 Aug 2026 , 12:13 PM
The Shiprocket IPO allotment status is scheduled to be finalised on Monday, August 17, 2026, after the public issue received an exceptionally strong response from investors. The IPO recorded an overall subscription of 102.28 times, with demand led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 125.20 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NII) at 92.58 times and Retail Individual Investors (RII) at 48.38 times.
Applicants who participated in the IPO can check their Shiprocket IPO allotment status online through the official NSE and BSE IPO allotment portals using their PAN number or application number.
Investors who receive shares will see the allotment details displayed on the respective exchange websites. Those who do not receive shares will see an unsuccessful allotment status, while the blocked funds will be released as per the IPO schedule.
Investors can follow these steps to check their Shiprocket IPO allotment status on the NSE website:
The allotment details will appear on the screen if shares have been assigned to the applicant.
Applicants can also check their Shiprocket IPO allotment status through the BSE website by following these steps:
The system will display whether shares have been allotted against the application.
For successful applicants:
The Shiprocket IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at ₹34.5 on August 17, 2026.
Based on the issue price of ₹97 per share, the estimated listing price is around ₹131.50 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of approximately 35.57%.
The latest GMP indicates positive sentiment around the issue and expectations of a premium listing. However, GMP is an unofficial and unregulated market indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price.
|GMP Date
|IPO Price
|GMP
|Subscription
|Estimated Listing Price
|Estimated Listing Gain
|17-Aug-2026
|₹97
|₹34.5
|102.28x
|₹131.5
|35.57%
|16-Aug-2026
|₹97
|₹32
|102.28x
|₹129
|32.99%
|15-Aug-2026
|₹97
|₹32
|102.28x
|₹129
|32.99%
|14-Aug-2026
|₹97
|₹34
|102.28x
|₹131
|35.05%
|13-Aug-2026
|₹97
|₹36.5
|3.26x
|₹133.5
|37.63%
|12-Aug-2026
|₹97
|₹34
|1x
|₹131
|35.05%
|11-Aug-2026
|₹97
|₹30
|—
|₹127
|30.93%
|10-Aug-2026
|₹97
|₹27
|—
|₹124
|27.84%
|09-Aug-2026
|₹97
|₹22
|—
|₹119
|22.68%
|08-Aug-2026
|₹97
|₹16
|—
|₹113
|16.49%
|07-Aug-2026
|₹97
|₹14
|—
|₹111
|14.43%
|06-Aug-2026
|₹97
|₹14
|—
|₹111
|14.43%
The latest GMP trend suggests that the Shiprocket IPO may list at a premium compared with its issue price. Based on the latest GMP of ₹34.5, the estimated listing price is around ₹131.50 per share, compared with the issue price of ₹97 per share.
The GMP has remained positive throughout the reported period and has risen from ₹14 on August 6 to ₹34.5 on August 17, indicating stronger grey-market sentiment ahead of the expected listing.
However, investors should note that GMP is not regulated and can fluctuate based on market conditions, demand and investor sentiment. The actual listing price will depend on several factors, including:
The Shiprocket IPO received strong demand across all investor categories, with the overall issue subscribed 102.28 times.
|Investor Category
|Subscription
|Allotment Chances
|QIB
|125.20x
|—
|NII
|92.58x
|—
|S-NII (≤ ₹10 Lakh)
|71.39x
|~1 out of 72
|B-NII (> ₹10 Lakh)
|103.18x
|~1 out of 104
|RII
|48.38x
|~1 out of 49
|EMP
|58.85x
|~1 out of 59
|Overall
|102.28x
|—
The issue saw total bids for 9,17,70,006 shares across 5,95,909 lots, highlighting the exceptionally high demand for the public offering.
For retail investors, the 48.38x subscription translates into indicative allotment odds of around 1 out of 49, subject to the final allotment process.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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