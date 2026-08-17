Shiprocket IPO Allotment Status Check Online: Steps, GMP, Listing Expectations and Key Details

Shiprocket IPO Allotment Status: How to Check Online

The Shiprocket IPO allotment status is scheduled to be finalised on Monday, August 17, 2026, after the public issue received an exceptionally strong response from investors. The IPO recorded an overall subscription of 102.28 times, with demand led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 125.20 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NII) at 92.58 times and Retail Individual Investors (RII) at 48.38 times.

Applicants who participated in the IPO can check their Shiprocket IPO allotment status online through the official NSE and BSE IPO allotment portals using their PAN number or application number.

Investors who receive shares will see the allotment details displayed on the respective exchange websites. Those who do not receive shares will see an unsuccessful allotment status, while the blocked funds will be released as per the IPO schedule.

How to Check Shiprocket IPO Allotment Status on NSE

Investors can follow these steps to check their Shiprocket IPO allotment status on the NSE website:

Visit the NSE IPO Bid Verification Portal. Select Shiprocket IPO from the IPO list. Enter your PAN Number. Enter your Application Number. Click on Submit to view your allotment status.

The allotment details will appear on the screen if shares have been assigned to the applicant.

How to Check Shiprocket IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Applicants can also check their Shiprocket IPO allotment status through the BSE website by following these steps:

Visit the BSE IPO Allotment Status Page. Select Issue Type – Equity. Select Issue Name – Shiprocket IPO. Enter your Application Number or PAN Number. Enter the captcha code. Click on Submit.

The system will display whether shares have been allotted against the application.

Shiprocket IPO Share Credit and Refund Timeline

For successful applicants:

Allotted Shiprocket shares will be credited to their demat accounts before the listing date .

. Investors who do not receive allotment will have their blocked funds released through the IPO refund or fund-unblocking process.

through the IPO refund or fund-unblocking process. The allotment, fund release and share-credit process will follow the IPO schedule announced by the company and stock exchanges.

Shiprocket IPO GMP Today

The Shiprocket IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at ₹34.5 on August 17, 2026.

Based on the issue price of ₹97 per share, the estimated listing price is around ₹131.50 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of approximately 35.57%.

The latest GMP indicates positive sentiment around the issue and expectations of a premium listing. However, GMP is an unofficial and unregulated market indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

Shiprocket IPO GMP Trend

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Subscription Estimated Listing Price Estimated Listing Gain 17-Aug-2026 ₹97 ₹34.5 102.28x ₹131.5 35.57% 16-Aug-2026 ₹97 ₹32 102.28x ₹129 32.99% 15-Aug-2026 ₹97 ₹32 102.28x ₹129 32.99% 14-Aug-2026 ₹97 ₹34 102.28x ₹131 35.05% 13-Aug-2026 ₹97 ₹36.5 3.26x ₹133.5 37.63% 12-Aug-2026 ₹97 ₹34 1x ₹131 35.05% 11-Aug-2026 ₹97 ₹30 — ₹127 30.93% 10-Aug-2026 ₹97 ₹27 — ₹124 27.84% 09-Aug-2026 ₹97 ₹22 — ₹119 22.68% 08-Aug-2026 ₹97 ₹16 — ₹113 16.49% 07-Aug-2026 ₹97 ₹14 — ₹111 14.43% 06-Aug-2026 ₹97 ₹14 — ₹111 14.43%

What Does Shiprocket IPO GMP Indicate?

The latest GMP trend suggests that the Shiprocket IPO may list at a premium compared with its issue price. Based on the latest GMP of ₹34.5, the estimated listing price is around ₹131.50 per share, compared with the issue price of ₹97 per share.

The GMP has remained positive throughout the reported period and has risen from ₹14 on August 6 to ₹34.5 on August 17, indicating stronger grey-market sentiment ahead of the expected listing.

However, investors should note that GMP is not regulated and can fluctuate based on market conditions, demand and investor sentiment. The actual listing price will depend on several factors, including:

Overall stock market performance.

Investor demand on the listing day.

Market sentiment toward Shiprocket.

Broader economic and sectoral conditions.

Demand and buying activity after listing.

Shiprocket IPO Subscription Status

The Shiprocket IPO received strong demand across all investor categories, with the overall issue subscribed 102.28 times.

Investor Category Subscription Allotment Chances QIB 125.20x — NII 92.58x — S-NII (≤ ₹10 Lakh) 71.39x ~1 out of 72 B-NII (> ₹10 Lakh) 103.18x ~1 out of 104 RII 48.38x ~1 out of 49 EMP 58.85x ~1 out of 59 Overall 102.28x —

The issue saw total bids for 9,17,70,006 shares across 5,95,909 lots, highlighting the exceptionally high demand for the public offering.

For retail investors, the 48.38x subscription translates into indicative allotment odds of around 1 out of 49, subject to the final allotment process.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.