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Om Galaxy Ltd IPO

Status: current

288000/3200 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: current

IPO Details

Start Date

10 Sep 2026

End Date

15 Sep 2026

Bid Lot

17 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

85 - 90 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY Om Galaxy Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Om Galaxy Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Om Galaxy Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Om Galaxy Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Om Galaxy Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Om Galaxy Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Om Galaxy Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Om Galaxy Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Om Galaxy Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Om Galaxy Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Om Galaxy Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Om Galaxy Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Om Galaxy Ltd IPO NEWS

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Steamhouse India IPO GMP Today: GMP Holds at ₹20, Issue Subscribed 0.80x

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Steamhouse India IPO GMP stands at ₹20, pointing to an estimated listing price of ₹101 against the ₹81 issue price. Overall subscription is 0.80x, with retail investors leading at 1.30x.

10 Sep 2026|11:41 AM

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Karamtara Engineering IPO GMP Today: GMP Holds at ₹75, Issue Subscribed 1.84x

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Karamtara Engineering IPO GMP stands at ₹75, pointing to an estimated listing price of ₹329 against the ₹254 issue price. The IPO is subscribed 1.84x, with NII demand leading at 2.79x.

10 Sep 2026|11:26 AM

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Glasswall Systems IPO GMP Today: GMP at ₹65, Issue Subscribed 10.67x

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Glasswall Systems IPO subscription has jumped to 10.67x, led by NII and retail investors. The IPO GMP stands at ₹65, implying an estimated listing price of ₹247 against the ₹182 issue price.

10 Sep 2026|11:21 AM

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