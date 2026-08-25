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Priority Jewels Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

15000/75 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

28 Aug 2026

End Date

01 Sep 2026

Bid Lot

18 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

190 - 200 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE, NSE

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY Priority Jewels Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Priority Jewels Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Priority Jewels Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Priority Jewels Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Priority Jewels Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Priority Jewels Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Priority Jewels Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Priority Jewels Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Priority Jewels Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Priority Jewels Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Priority Jewels Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Priority Jewels Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Priority Jewels Ltd IPO NEWS

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Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP Today: ₹325; Subscription Reaches 23.18x

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Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP stands at ₹325 on August 25, 2026, suggesting a strong 41.24% listing premium. The IPO is subscribed 23.18 times overall, led by NII demand of 59.24x.

25 Aug 2026|11:56 AM

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Sunshine Pictures IPO Listing: Shares List at 9.97% Premium on NSE, Fall Short of Grey-Market Hopes

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Sunshine Pictures made a positive stock market debut, listing at ₹395.90 on NSE and ₹394 on BSE against the ₹360 issue price. Despite 105.81x subscription, the listing fell short of grey-market expectations as the stock later slipped from its opening levels.

25 Aug 2026|11:46 AM

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Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP Today: GMP jumps 106%. Subscription at 60.58x

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Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP is ₹318 against the IPO price of ₹300, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹618 and a potential 106% listing premium. The IPO was subscribed 60.58x overall, with strong demand from NII and retail investors.

24 Aug 2026|12:30 PM

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