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Robokidz Eduventures Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

254400/2400 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

21 Sep 2026

End Date

23 Sep 2026

Bid Lot

10 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

100 - 106 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

Invest wise with Expert advice

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HOW TO APPLY Robokidz Eduventures Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Robokidz Eduventures Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Robokidz Eduventures Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Robokidz Eduventures Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Robokidz Eduventures Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Robokidz Eduventures Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Robokidz Eduventures Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Robokidz Eduventures Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Robokidz Eduventures Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Robokidz Eduventures Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Robokidz Eduventures Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Robokidz Eduventures Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Robokidz Eduventures Ltd IPO NEWS

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NSE IPO GMP Today: GMP Trades at ₹198

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NSE IPO GMP has slipped to ₹198 on September 15 from a recent high of ₹310 on September 5. The current GMP implies an estimated listing price of ₹1,983, or an 11.09% premium over the ₹1,785 upper price band.

15 Sep 2026|11:56 AM

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NSE IPO Latest Updates: GMP, Impact on BSE Shares

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NSE IPO GMP stands at ₹220, implying an estimated listing price of ₹2,005 against the ₹1,785 upper price band. Here's how the grey market premium has moved and what investors should watch ahead of the September 17 IPO opening.

11 Sep 2026|06:49 PM

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Asset Reconstruction Company India IPO GMP Today: GMP Holds at ₹14, Issue Subscription Crosses 1x

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Asset Reconstruction Company India IPO GMP stands at ₹14, pointing to an estimated listing price of ₹153 against the ₹139 issue price. The issue is subscribed 1.16x, led by retail and NII investors.

11 Sep 2026|12:00 PM

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