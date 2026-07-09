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SBI Funds Management Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

14924/26 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

14 Jul 2026

End Date

16 Jul 2026

Bid Lot

224 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

545 - 574 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE, NSE

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY SBI Funds Management Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to SBI Funds Management Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply SBI Funds Management Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of SBI Funds Management Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the SBI Funds Management Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for SBI Funds Management Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply SBI Funds Management Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the SBI Funds Management Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for SBI Funds Management Ltd IPO.

How to Apply SBI Funds Management Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the SBI Funds Management Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the SBI Funds Management Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

SBI Funds Management Ltd IPO NEWS

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SBI Funds Management IPO Opens on July 14: Price Band, GMP, Key Dates, and Financials

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The ₹11,692.91 crore SBI Funds Management IPO opens for subscription on July 14, 2026. Backed by SBI and Amundi, the country's largest AMC has reported strong financial growth and a healthy grey market premium ahead of listing.

9 Jul 2026|04:39 PM

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Kusumgar IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium at ₹160 on Day 2, Issue Subscribed 5.46 Times

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Kusumgar IPO GMP remains steady at ₹160 on July 9, 2026, with an estimated listing price of ₹579 and an expected gain of 38.19%. The IPO has been subscribed 5.46 times on Day 2, reflecting strong investor interest, though GMP remains an unofficial market indicator.

9 Jul 2026|11:24 AM

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Kusumgar IPO Opens for Subscription: Check Price Band, GMP, Key Dates, Financials

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Kusumgar's ₹650 crore IPO is now open for subscription. The engineered fabrics manufacturer has fixed a price band of ₹398–₹419 per share and is attracting strong grey market interest. Here's everything investors need to know, including GMP, financials, key dates and business outlook.

8 Jul 2026|11:20 AM

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