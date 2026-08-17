Status: upcoming
₹0/2000 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
19 Aug 2026
21 Aug 2026
7 Equity Shares
-
138 - 0 per share
BSE - SME
-
-
-
-
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Mopshop Distribution Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Mopshop Distribution Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Mopshop Distribution Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Mopshop Distribution Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Mopshop Distribution Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Mopshop Distribution Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Mopshop Distribution Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO is set to list on NSE and BSE on August 18, 2026. The latest GMP of ₹19.5 indicates an expected listing price of ₹159.5 and a potential 13.93% gain over the ₹140 issue price.
17 Aug 2026|01:54 PM
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO worth ₹1,700 crore opens on August 17 and closes on August 19, 2026. Check IPO price band, GMP, subscription status, allotment date, listing date, financials, valuation and key investor considerations.
17 Aug 2026|01:13 PM
Shiprocket IPO allotment is scheduled for August 17, 2026, after the issue was subscribed 102.28 times. Check the latest GMP, estimated listing price, subscription status, allotment chances and steps to check your Shiprocket IPO allotment status online.
17 Aug 2026|12:13 PM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd
19 Aug - 21 Aug 2026
152.00 - 160.00
550.00
Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds Ltd
19 Aug - 21 Aug 2026
95.00 - 99.00
25.65 - 26.73
Mopshop Distribution Ltd
19 Aug - 21 Aug 2026
138.00 - 0.00
27.26
Tempsens Instruments (India) Ltd
20 Aug - 24 Aug 2026
285.00 - 300.00
622.25 - 650
Skyways Air Services Ltd
24 Aug - 27 Aug 2026
131.00 - 138.00
553.23 - 582.8
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.