Status: upcoming
₹14195/85 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
28 Sep 2026
30 Sep 2026
0 Equity Shares
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159 - 167 per share
BSE, NSE
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Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Shah Investors Home Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Shah Investors Home Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Shah Investors Home Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Shah Investors Home Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Shah Investors Home Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Shah Investors Home Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Shah Investors Home Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
NSE IPO GMP stands at ₹59 on September 23, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹1,844 against the ₹1,785 upper price band. The IPO is subscribed 5.71x.
23 Sep 2026|01:27 PM
Jindal Supreme shares debut at ₹120, a 29.03% premium to the ₹93 IPO price, before hitting ₹126, the 5% upper price band from the opening price.
23 Sep 2026|01:21 PM
Hero Motors shares opened below the IPO price but recovered sharply after listing. Here is a look at the stock price, IPO details, valuation, business profile, GMP and key factors investors may watch.
23 Sep 2026|01:16 PM
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