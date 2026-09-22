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Peshwa Wheat Limited IPO

Status: upcoming

242400/2400 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

24 Sep 2026

End Date

28 Sep 2026

Bid Lot

19 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

95 - 101 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY Peshwa Wheat Limited IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Peshwa Wheat Limited IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Peshwa Wheat Limited IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Peshwa Wheat Limited IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Peshwa Wheat Limited IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Peshwa Wheat Limited IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Peshwa Wheat Limited IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Peshwa Wheat Limited IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Peshwa Wheat Limited IPO.

How to Apply Peshwa Wheat Limited IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Peshwa Wheat Limited IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Peshwa Wheat Limited IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Peshwa Wheat Limited IPO NEWS

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NSE IPO Allotment Status Check Online: Steps, GMP, Listing Date and Key Details

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NSE IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on September 22. Learn how to check allotment through NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime, along with GMP, share credit and listing details.

22 Sep 2026|11:30 AM

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Jindal Supreme IPO Allotment Status Check Online: Steps, GMP, Listing Date and Key Details

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Jindal Supreme IPO allotment status is now available. Check your allotment through NSE, BSE or Bigshare using your PAN or application number, along with GMP, share credit and listing details.

22 Sep 2026|11:27 AM

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NSE IPO GMP at ₹49; Issue Subscribed 5.69x on Final Day

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NSE IPO GMP stands at ₹49 on September 21, implying an estimated listing price of ₹1,834. The issue was subscribed 5.69x on the final day, led by QIB demand.

21 Sep 2026|06:02 PM

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