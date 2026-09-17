Status: upcoming
₹0/3200 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
22 Sep 2026
24 Sep 2026
12 Equity Shares
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72 - 0 per share
BSE - SME
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Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Anand Seamless Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Anand Seamless Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Anand Seamless Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Anand Seamless Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Anand Seamless Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Anand Seamless Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Anand Seamless Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
The NSE IPO anchor book comprised 189 investors who were allotted 3,77,93,739 shares worth ₹6,746.18 crore at ₹1,785 per share. Here is the complete list.
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+91 9892691696
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