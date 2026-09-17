SS Retail IPO GMP Rises to ₹120 as Subscription Reaches 2.36x

The SS Retail IPO continued to witness strong investor participation on September 17, with the issue subscribed 2.36 times as of 11:21 AM, according to bidding data from the BSE and NSE.

The IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹120 per share on September 17, rising from ₹90 on September 16. At the upper price band of ₹424, the current GMP indicates an estimated listing price of ₹544 per share, representing a potential 28.30% premium over the issue price. GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

The GMP has moved sharply in recent days, rising from ₹30 on September 10 to ₹140 on September 14 before declining to ₹90 on September 16 and recovering to ₹120 currently.

On the subscription front, the retail investor portion was subscribed 3.57 times, while the NII category was subscribed 2.72 times. Within the NII segment, S-NII was subscribed 4.28 times and B-NII 1.93 times. The QIB portion stood at 0.21 times, while the employee category was subscribed 0.48 times.

Overall, the issue received bids for 83,57,354 shares, with subscription momentum led by retail and NII investors. Market participants will track the remaining bidding activity and further movement in the GMP ahead of the IPO’s close.

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