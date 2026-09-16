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Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

222000/6000 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

21 Sep 2026

End Date

23 Sep 2026

Bid Lot

22 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

32 - 37 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd IPO NEWS

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NSE IPO Opens Tomorrow: ‘Unexpectedly Large’ Demand, Anchor Book Cut; Track GMP

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The NSE IPO opens on September 17 with a price band of ₹1,700–₹1,785 per share. NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan said demand has been unexpectedly large, while the GMP has cooled to ₹145 from ₹218 on September 11.

16 Sep 2026|11:13 AM

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Jindal Supreme IPO GMP Today: Premium at ₹27 as IPO Opens; GMP Rises 145% in a Week

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Jindal Supreme IPO GMP stands at ₹27 on September 16, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹120 against the ₹93 upper price band. Here's a look at the GMP's 145% rise from ₹11 and the latest subscription figures.

16 Sep 2026|10:48 AM

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SS Retail IPO GMP Today: Premium at ₹128 as IPO Opens; GMP Rises Over 300% in a Week

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SS Retail IPO GMP stands at ₹128 on September 16, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹552 against the ₹424 upper price band. Here's a look at the sharp rise in GMP from ₹30 to ₹128 and the latest subscription figures.

16 Sep 2026|10:44 AM

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