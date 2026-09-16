Status: upcoming
₹222000/6000 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
21 Sep 2026
23 Sep 2026
22 Equity Shares
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32 - 37 per share
BSE - SME
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Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
The NSE IPO opens on September 17 with a price band of ₹1,700–₹1,785 per share. NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan said demand has been unexpectedly large, while the GMP has cooled to ₹145 from ₹218 on September 11.
16 Sep 2026|11:13 AM
Jindal Supreme IPO GMP stands at ₹27 on September 16, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹120 against the ₹93 upper price band. Here's a look at the GMP's 145% rise from ₹11 and the latest subscription figures.
16 Sep 2026|10:48 AM
SS Retail IPO GMP stands at ₹128 on September 16, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹552 against the ₹424 upper price band. Here's a look at the sharp rise in GMP from ₹30 to ₹128 and the latest subscription figures.
16 Sep 2026|10:44 AM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
SpectraA Technology Solutions Ltd
17 Sep - 21 Sep 2026
112.00 - 118.00
40.36 - 42.52
National Stock Exchange Of India Ltd
17 Sep - 21 Sep 2026
1,700.00 - 1,785.00
21494.2 - 22568.9
Kheria Autocomp Ltd
17 Sep - 21 Sep 2026
96.00 - 101.00
44.14 - 46.44
Sonaselection India Ltd
17 Sep - 21 Sep 2026
94.00 - 99.00
134.42 - 141.57
Axiom Gas Engineering Ltd
18 Sep - 22 Sep 2026
50.00 - 53.00
46.99 - 49.81
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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