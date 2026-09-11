Status: upcoming
₹14850/150 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
17 Sep 2026
21 Sep 2026
57 Equity Shares
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94 - 99 per share
BSE, NSE
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Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Sonaselection India Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Sonaselection India Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Sonaselection India Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Sonaselection India Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Sonaselection India Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Sonaselection India Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Sonaselection India Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
NSE IPO GMP stands at ₹220, implying an estimated listing price of ₹2,005 against the ₹1,785 upper price band. Here's how the grey market premium has moved and what investors should watch ahead of the September 17 IPO opening.
11 Sep 2026|06:49 PM
Asset Reconstruction Company India IPO GMP stands at ₹14, pointing to an estimated listing price of ₹153 against the ₹139 issue price. The issue is subscribed 1.16x, led by retail and NII investors.
11 Sep 2026|12:00 PM
The NSE IPO will open for subscription on September 17 at a price band of ₹1,700-₹1,785 per share. With an issue size of up to ₹22,569 crore, the IPO will become India's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's 2024 offering.
11 Sep 2026|11:54 AM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
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15 Sep - 17 Sep 2026
56.00 - 59.00
25.56 - 26.93
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15 Sep - 17 Sep 2026
324.00 - 341.00
47.07 - 49.54
Quanto Agroworld Ltd
15 Sep - 17 Sep 2026
67.00 - 0.00
31.02
SS Retail Ltd
16 Sep - 18 Sep 2026
403.00 - 424.00
500.00
Hero Motors Ltd
16 Sep - 18 Sep 2026
79.00 - 84.00
1,000.00
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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