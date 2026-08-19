Status: upcoming
₹14820/15 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
24 Aug 2026
27 Aug 2026
0 Equity Shares
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938 - 988 per share
BSE, NSE
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Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
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Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Augmont Enterprises Ltd
21 Aug - 25 Aug 2026
750.00 - 788.00
825.00
Skyways Air Services Ltd
24 Aug - 27 Aug 2026
131.00 - 138.00
553.23 - 582.8
Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd
24 Aug - 27 Aug 2026
50.00 - 53.00
131.45 - 135.73
ABH Healthcare Ltd
24 Aug - 27 Aug 2026
96.00 - 102.00
32.92 - 34.98
Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd
24 Aug - 27 Aug 2026
938.00 - 988.00
1,757.00
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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