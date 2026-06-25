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Teja Engineering Industries Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

0/1200 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

30 Jun 2026

End Date

02 Jul 2026

Bid Lot

6 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

220 - 0 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

NSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY Teja Engineering Industries Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Teja Engineering Industries Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Teja Engineering Industries Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Teja Engineering Industries Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Teja Engineering Industries Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Teja Engineering Industries Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Teja Engineering Industries Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Teja Engineering Industries Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Teja Engineering Industries Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Teja Engineering Industries Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Teja Engineering Industries Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Teja Engineering Industries Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Teja Engineering Industries Ltd IPO NEWS

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CSM Technologies IPO - GMP and Subscription Status

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CSM Technologies IPO is open for subscription from June 24-29, 2026, with a price band of ₹107-113 per share. The GovTech company plans to raise ₹145.78 crore and has a GMP of ₹4, indicating modest listing gains. Investors are evaluating its strong order book, improving margins, and growth prospects against concerns over slowing revenue growth and government contract dependence.

25 Jun 2026|11:43 AM

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CSM Technologies IPO Opens for Subscription: IPO Details, Key Factors to Consider, and GMP Trend

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CSM Technologies IPO opens on June 24, 2026, aiming to raise ₹145.78 crore. Explore IPO details, GMP trend, subscription status, financial performance, strengths, risks, and whether investors should apply for listing gains or long-term growth.

24 Jun 2026|01:11 PM

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Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Opens Today: GMP at ₹12

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Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO has opened for subscription with a price band of ₹769-₹808 per share. The cruise tourism company plans to raise ₹585 crore through a fresh issue. Explore the company's business model, financials, GMP trend, IPO objectives, strengths, risks, and whether the issue is worth considering for investors.

23 Jun 2026|11:52 AM

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