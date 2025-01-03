06 January, 2025 | 06:22 AM
Company
LTP (₹)
Change %
Bid Qty.
Avonmore Capital
23.46
+3.91
(20%)
53,288.00
AFLOAT Enterpris
13.2
+2.2
(20%)
90,000.00
ITI
457.25
+76.2
(19.99%)
1,39,530.00
Astec Lifescienc
1,164.75
+194.1
(19.99%)
9,490.00
Tai Industries
53.65
+6.92
(14.8%)
1,420.00
PG Foils
264.6
+33.45
(14.47%)
230.00
Megastar Foods
276.05
+31.3
(12.78%)
1,125.00
Rudra Ecovation
70.3
+7.88
(12.62%)
5.00
Gayatri Sugars
14.44
+1.6
(12.46%)
2,950.00
Vivo Bio Tech
42.04
+4.48
(11.92%)
45.00
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
