iifl-logo

niftynxt50 Future Share Price

FUTURE NIFTYNXT50 29-09-2026

74,697.55
98.80 (0.13%)
CMP as on Fri August 07 2026 12:00:00 AM
  • Open74,579.2
  • Day's High74,798.8
  • Spot74,697.55
  • Prev. Close74,700
  • Day's Low74,579.2
  • Market Lot25
  • OI(Chg %)0 (0%)
  • Roll Over%97.74
  • Roll Cost-0.46
  • Traded Vol.0 Cr (-33.33%)

Loading chart...

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download IIFL Capital App

IMPORTANT LINKS

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download IIFL Capital App

IMPORTANT LINKS

TOP NEWS

Closing Bell: SENSEX NIFTY Today | Nifty settles above 24,700 as IT stocks rally; CAS rollout boosts late-session gains

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on August 3, with the Sensex gaining 544 points and the Nifty closing at 24,774. Strong buying in IT stocks, easing crude oil prices, improving FII sentiment, and the rollout of the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) drove the rally, while investors remained focused on the upcoming RBI policy meeting.

3 Aug 2026|05:57 PM

Closing Bell: Nifty Reclaims 24,250 as IT Rallies for Third Straight Day and FIIs Turn Net Buyers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Indian stock markets ended sharply higher on July 29, 2026, with the Sensex gaining 888.68 points and the Nifty closing at 24,250.20. The rally was driven by sustained buying in IT stocks, positive FII inflows, lower market volatility, and expectations of an unchanged US Federal Reserve interest rate. Infosys led the IT surge, while broad-based gains across FMCG, Metals, Pharma, and Financials boosted overall market sentiment.

29 Jul 2026|06:14 PM

SENSEX NIFTY Today - IT Stocks Rally as Investors Shift Away from Global AI Selloff Concerns

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Indian stock markets remained flat on Tuesday, but IT stocks surged as investors shifted focus from global AI hardware concerns toward Indian software companies. TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCLTech led the rally.

28 Jul 2026|11:46 AM

Read All Top News
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.