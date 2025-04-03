Aditya Birla SL Banking Financial Services G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Banking Financial Services G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Banking
Launch Date
: 25-Nov-2013
Fund Manager
: Dhaval Gala
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3010.61
Aditya Birla SL Banking Financial Services G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 55.59
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 2.00% - For redemption/switch-out of units within 365 days from the date of allotment. 1.00% - For redemption/switch-out of units after 365 days but within 730 days from the date of allotment.
Aditya Birla SL Banking Financial Services G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Banking Financial Services G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.28
7.79
-0.05
-3.75
7.77
13.8
26.51
16.37
|Category Avg
-0.27
7.82
0.06
-1.72
11.11
15.82
26.44
13.67
|Category Best
0.37
9.58
2.8
1.25
20.92
19.39
31.72
20.31
|Category Worst
-1.02
4.85
-4.67
-5.3
3.11
9.79
20.61
4.26
Aditya Birla SL Banking Financial Services G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Banking Financial Services G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|19.97
|4993129
|601.22
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|19.20
|3336948
|578.09
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|6.62
|233725
|199.37
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|6.50
|1927100
|195.70
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|5.38
|2351492
|161.97
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|3.64
|667972
|109.67
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|3.23
|1577700
|97.39
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.97
|469972
|89.43
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|2.45
|1308861
|74.04
|Equity
|Repco Home Fin
|Finance
|1.92
|1751838
|57.89
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.71
|305925
|51.73
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|1.64
|447828
|49.61
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.63
|344402
|49.26
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|1.51
|2316941
|45.66
|Equity
|Bank of India
|Banks
|1.50
|4749876
|45.19
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|1.37
|540944
|41.29
|Equity
|SBFC Finance
|Finance
|1.32
|4508249
|39.79
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|1.32
|799878
|39.74
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.30
|397368
|39.34
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|1.24
|448644
|37.63
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.24
|200000
|37.44
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.19
|256898
|35.98
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|1.09
|104692
|32.90
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.89
|1510858
|26.83
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|0.88
|125000
|26.66
|Equity
|Home First Finan
|Finance
|0.86
|256632
|26.14
|Equity
|Poonawalla Fin
|Finance
|0.86
|922221
|25.94
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|0.72
|220116
|21.96
|Equity
|RBL Bank
|Banks
|0.67
|1278858
|20.24
|Equity
|Bajaj Housing
|Finance
|0.66
|1831172
|19.91
|Equity
|Star Health Insu
|Insurance
|0.46
|370404
|13.90
|Equity
|MAS FINANC SER
|Finance
|0.41
|534890
|12.49
|Equity
|Fusion Finance
|Finance
|0.38
|744160
|11.65
|Equity
|Dam Capital Advi
|Capital Markets
|0.34
|474562
|10.26
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|0.32
|98717
|9.85
|Equity
|Prudent Corp.
|Capital Markets
|0.23
|43438
|7.18
|Equity
|City Union Bank
|Banks
|0.19
|400000
|5.91
|Equity
|Utkarsh Small F.
|Banks
|0.14
|1819637
|4.33
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Margin (Future and Options)
|-/-
|0.83
|0
|25.07
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|0.46
|335921
|13.97
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.71
|0
|21.62
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Cash & Bank Balance
|-/-
|8.63
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.12
|0
|-3.79
