Aditya Birla SL Credit Risk Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Credit Risk Fund IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 30-Mar-2015
Fund Manager
: Sunaina da Cunha
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 963.57
Aditya Birla SL Credit Risk Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.0903
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 3.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 365 Days from the date of allotment. 2.00% - If redeemed/switched out after 365 Days but within 730 Days from the date of allotment. 1.00% - If redeemed/switched out after 730 Days but withi 1095 Days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 1095 Days from the date of allotment.
Aditya Birla SL Credit Risk Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Credit Risk Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.62
1.11
5.64
10.23
16.17
10.21
9.12
7.87
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Aditya Birla SL Credit Risk Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Aditya Birla SL Credit Risk Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|JSW Steel
|-/-
|5.67
|550
|54.89
|Corporate Debts
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|5.16
|5000
|49.94
|Corporate Debts
|Narayana Hrudaya
|-/-
|3.09
|3000
|29.93
|Corporate Debts
|Vedanta
|-/-
|3.09
|3000
|29.90
|Corporate Debts
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|3.08
|3000
|29.83
|Corporate Debts
|Hinduja Housing
|-/-
|3.00
|2900
|29.10
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|2.59
|2500
|25.13
|Corporate Debts
|Arka Fincap
|-/-
|2.59
|2500
|25.08
|Corporate Debts
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|2.59
|2500
|25.06
|Corporate Debts
|DLF Home Develop
|-/-
|2.58
|2500
|25.03
|Corporate Debts
|Delhi Intl.Airp.
|-/-
|2.58
|250
|24.99
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|2.58
|2500
|24.97
|Corporate Debts
|Avanse Fin. Ser.
|-/-
|2.58
|2500
|24.95
|Corporate Debts
|SK Finance
|-/-
|2.56
|2500
|24.79
|Corporate Debts
|GMR Airports
|-/-
|2.54
|2233
|24.60
|Corporate Debts
|Adani Airport
|-/-
|2.54
|2700
|24.60
|Corporate Debts
|Nuvama Wealth.
|-/-
|2.26
|2200
|21.94
|Corporate Debts
|CreditAcc. Gram.
|-/-
|2.13
|206000
|20.62
|Corporate Debts
|JM Financial Pro
|-/-
|2.06
|2000
|19.96
|Corporate Debts
|Avanse Fin. Ser.
|-/-
|2.05
|2000
|19.87
|Corporate Debts
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|1.39
|1350
|13.53
|Corporate Debts
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|1.39
|1350
|13.51
|Corporate Debts
|PCBL Chemical
|-/-
|1.31
|1500
|12.72
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.44
|40
|4.26
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.43
|40
|4.23
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.43
|40
|4.22
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.43
|40
|4.21
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.43
|40
|4.21
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.43
|40
|4.20
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.43
|40
|4.18
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.42
|40
|4.15
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.42
|40
|4.13
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.42
|40
|4.11
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.11
|11
|1.14
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.05
|5
|0.50
|Corporate Debts
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.00
|50000
|0.02
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2039
|-/-
|5.88
|5500000
|56.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|5.31
|5000000
|51.36
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|4.76
|4500000
|46.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|4.46
|4200000
|43.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.95
|1000000
|9.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.92
|1000000
|8.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2039
|-/-
|0.52
|500000
|5.03
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.54
|0
|14.95
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.48
|0
|14.40
