Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure Fund Direct G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Mahesh Patil
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 950.86
Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 94.8
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - For redemption/switch-out of units within 365 days from the date of allotment. Nil - For redemption/switch-out of units after 365 days from the date of allotment.
Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.07
11.45
-9.4
-13.29
0.86
22.26
35.77
15.5
|Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
|Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
|Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1
Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|6.47
|392208
|61.58
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|6.16
|185213
|58.59
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.12
|327146
|39.26
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|4.11
|38644
|39.14
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|4.03
|1230477
|38.32
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|2.94
|1243500
|28.00
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.55
|55390
|24.31
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.04
|281675
|19.40
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|2.00
|223000
|19.09
|Equity
|Tega Inds.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.00
|143892
|19.03
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.97
|184888
|18.77
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|1.93
|153295
|18.40
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|1.92
|220477
|18.33
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.91
|738783
|18.19
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.87
|39790
|17.81
|Equity
|H.G. Infra Engg.
|Construction
|1.67
|165266
|15.93
|Equity
|Pitti Engg.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.61
|172814
|15.39
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|1.61
|14009
|15.32
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|1.60
|49744
|15.22
|Equity
|VRL Logistics
|Transport Services
|1.55
|327000
|14.75
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.53
|29639
|14.62
|Equity
|Power Mech Proj.
|Construction
|1.49
|79125
|14.26
|Equity
|Sundram Fasten.
|Auto Components
|1.48
|151069
|14.10
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.47
|130760
|13.98
|Equity
|Samhi Hotels
|Leisure Services
|1.46
|967639
|13.90
|Equity
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|1.43
|528304
|13.68
|Equity
|MTAR Technologie
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.37
|101359
|13.05
|Equity
|TD Power Systems
|Electrical Equipment
|1.30
|400739
|12.37
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.29
|200000
|12.34
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.29
|26603
|12.29
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.27
|3605
|12.14
|Equity
|RHI Magnesita
|Industrial Products
|1.25
|303544
|11.88
|Equity
|Shivalik Bimetal
|Industrial Products
|1.24
|291781
|11.84
|Equity
|Ahluwalia Contr.
|Construction
|1.23
|181939
|11.75
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.22
|19209
|11.62
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|1.14
|34731
|10.90
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|1.12
|271220
|10.70
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|1.07
|149149
|10.23
|Equity
|Premier Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|1.07
|117027
|10.22
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|1.04
|524364
|9.93
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|1.03
|551230
|9.87
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|1.01
|554000
|9.69
|Equity
|Kirl.Pneumatic
|Industrial Products
|1.01
|96864
|9.68
|Equity
|DEE Development
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.00
|476829
|9.51
|Equity
|Afcons Infrastr.
|Construction
|0.99
|229848
|9.49
|Equity
|Praj Industries
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.97
|188950
|9.22
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.94
|33000
|8.96
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|0.92
|65975
|8.82
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|0.84
|66500
|8.00
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.83
|25590
|7.90
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|0.81
|891784
|7.78
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.69
|106000
|6.61
|Equity
|IRB Infra.Devl.
|Construction
|0.65
|1430719
|6.18
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.60
|195000
|5.72
|Equity
|Western Carriers
|Transport Services
|0.55
|612528
|5.27
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|0.54
|208000
|5.19
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|0.51
|85500
|4.89
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|0.48
|123771
|4.58
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|0.39
|11620
|3.77
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|0.38
|32642
|3.64
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|0.27
|17982
|2.58
|Equity
|Marathon Nextgen
|Realty
|0.26
|63827
|2.51
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Margin (Future and Options)
|-/-
|0.26
|0
|2.50
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|4.61
|0
|43.91
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Cash & Bank Balance
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.67
|0
|-6.39
