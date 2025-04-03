iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure Fund Direct G

Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure Fund Direct G

AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity Theme - Infrastructure

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Mahesh Patil

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

950.86

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  94.8

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1.00% - For redemption/switch-out of units within 365 days from the date of allotment. Nil - For redemption/switch-out of units after 365 days from the date of allotment.

Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.07
11.45
-9.4
-13.29
0.86
22.26
35.77
15.5
Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Cummins India33,000
CG Power & Ind85,500

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
JSW Infrast4,81,463
Escorts Kubota24,799

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services6.4739220861.58
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction6.1618521358.59
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.1232714639.26
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products4.113864439.14
EquityNTPCPower4.03123047738.32
EquityO N G COil2.94124350028.00
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products2.555539024.31
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.0428167519.40
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals2.0022300019.09
EquityTega Inds.Industrial Manufacturing2.0014389219.03
EquityAxis BankBanks1.9718488818.77
EquitySobhaRealty1.9315329518.40
EquityCarborundum Uni.Industrial Products1.9222047718.33
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.9173878318.19
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.873979017.81
EquityH.G. Infra Engg.Construction1.6716526615.93
EquityPitti Engg.Industrial Manufacturing1.6117281415.39
EquityZF CommercialAuto Components1.611400915.32
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components1.604974415.22
EquityVRL LogisticsTransport Services1.5532700014.75
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.532963914.62
EquityPower Mech Proj.Construction1.497912514.26
EquitySundram Fasten.Auto Components1.4815106914.10
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure1.4713076013.98
EquitySamhi HotelsLeisure Services1.4696763913.90
EquityPNC InfratechConstruction1.4352830413.68
EquityMTAR TechnologieAerospace & Defense1.3710135913.05
EquityTD Power SystemsElectrical Equipment1.3040073912.37
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.2920000012.34
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment1.292660312.29
EquityHoneywell AutoIndustrial Manufacturing1.27360512.14
EquityRHI MagnesitaIndustrial Products1.2530354411.88
EquityShivalik BimetalIndustrial Products1.2429178111.84
EquityAhluwalia Contr.Construction1.2318193911.75
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services1.221920911.62
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products1.143473110.90
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals1.1227122010.70
EquityK E C Intl.Construction1.0714914910.23
EquityPremier EnergiesElectrical Equipment1.0711702710.22
EquityIndraprastha GasGas1.045243649.93
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment1.035512309.87
EquityNCCConstruction1.015540009.69
EquityKirl.PneumaticIndustrial Products1.01968649.68
EquityDEE DevelopmentIndustrial Manufacturing1.004768299.51
EquityAfcons Infrastr.Construction0.992298489.49
EquityPraj IndustriesIndustrial Manufacturing0.971889509.22
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.94330008.96
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment0.92659758.82
EquityICICI BankBanks0.84665008.00
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.83255907.90
EquityNTPC GreenPower0.818917847.78
EquityContainer Corpn.Transport Services0.691060006.61
EquityIRB Infra.Devl.Construction0.6514307196.18
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.601950005.72
EquityWestern CarriersTransport Services0.556125285.27
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services0.542080005.19
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment0.51855004.89
EquityGujarat GasGas0.481237714.58
EquityThermaxElectrical Equipment0.39116203.77
EquityBharti Airtel PPTelecom - Services0.38326423.64
EquityGrindwell NortonIndustrial Products0.27179822.58
EquityMarathon NextgenRealty0.26638272.51
Derivative Investments
DerivativesMargin (Future and Options)-/-0.2602.50
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-4.61043.91
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank DepositsCash & Bank Balance-/-0.0000.00
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.670-6.39

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Sep-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,84,999.93
Trustee/s:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Tru, Mr. Debasish Mallick, Mr. karim Gilani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.A.Balasubramanian
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sandeep Asthana, Mr.A. Balasubramanian, Mr.Ramesh Abhishek, Mr.Sunder Rajan Raman, Mr.Amrit Kanwal, Mr.Sandeep Asthana
Compliance Officer/s:
Parth Makwana
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Keerti Gupta
Fund Manager/s:
Mahesh Patil
Auditors:
S.R.Battiboi & Co. LLP-Fo, M/s. Haribhakti & Co. - F

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One World Centre,Tower 1,17th Flr, Jupiter Mills,senapati Bapat Marg,Elphinstone Road, Mumbai 400013
Contact Nos:
022 43568000 / 022 43568008
Fax:
022 43568110/8111
Email:
abslamc.cs@adityabirlacapital.com
Website:
https://mutualfund.adityabirlacapital.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.