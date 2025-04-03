Aditya Birla SL Quant Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Quant Fund Regular G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 10-Jun-2024
Fund Manager
: Harish Krishnan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2220.89
Aditya Birla SL Quant Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.77
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - For redemption/switch-out of units within 90 days from the date of allotment. Nil - For redemption/switch-out of units after 90 days from the date of allotment.
Aditya Birla SL Quant Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Quant Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.9
6.3
-9.11
-16.31
-
-
-
-12.3
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Aditya Birla SL Quant Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Quant Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.33
|555597
|96.25
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.26
|787544
|94.82
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.90
|543735
|86.63
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|3.88
|4856220
|86.25
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.88
|373791
|86.22
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|3.57
|476389
|79.41
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.42
|138957
|76.15
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|3.42
|591431
|75.96
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.41
|397793
|75.76
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.34
|473018
|74.27
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|3.23
|118692
|71.83
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|3.09
|3230717
|68.79
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|3.06
|432863
|68.17
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|3.06
|318847
|68.00
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|2.99
|1077810
|66.53
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|2.58
|1041731
|57.46
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.52
|439261
|56.17
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|2.50
|70419
|55.65
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|2.47
|2189006
|54.91
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|2.39
|216223
|53.29
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.37
|113415
|52.69
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|2.36
|1853002
|52.49
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|2.23
|319982
|49.53
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|2.22
|4161681
|49.35
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|2.19
|386727
|48.84
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|2.16
|250852
|48.10
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|2.13
|359626
|47.47
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.00
|2007406
|44.58
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|2.00
|1977136
|44.53
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|1.94
|291382
|43.25
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.91
|117316
|42.56
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.89
|84474
|42.16
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.43
|1083592
|31.83
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.25
|35792
|27.78
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.12
|54113
|25.01
|Equity
|NLC India
|Power
|0.78
|836702
|17.32
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|0.61
|494716
|13.73
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.58
|44392
|13.08
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|0.54
|26925
|12.20
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.46
|23597
|10.35
|Equity
|Deepak Nitrite
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.45
|54283
|10.04
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|0.43
|3661
|9.71
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Margin (Future and Options)
|-/-
|0.22
|0
|4.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.48
|0
|33.01
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Cash & Bank Balance
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.29
|0
|-6.44
