Aditya Birla SL Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Auto
Launch Date
: 27-Oct-2023
Fund Manager
: Dhaval Gala
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1297.95
Aditya Birla SL Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.37
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption / switch-out of units on or before 365 days from the date of allotment: 1% of applicable NAV. For redemption / switch-out of units after 365 days from the date of allotment - Nil
Aditya Birla SL Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.88
4.56
-12.45
-20.9
-2.21
-
-
16.68
|Category Avg
-0.96
4.13
-10.93
-18.61
0.19
22
34.25
10.81
|Category Best
-0.3
4.79
-9.05
-15.78
5.04
22.71
35.03
23.95
|Category Worst
-1.93
3.13
-12.68
-21.6
-3.65
21.3
33.47
-14.68
Aditya Birla SL Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|10.72
|538538
|139.21
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|8.84
|1849496
|114.78
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|8.23
|89509
|106.92
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|7.85
|4587920
|101.89
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|6.55
|189922
|85.03
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|5.41
|88895
|70.25
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|5.02
|5502081
|65.24
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|4.10
|144832
|53.31
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|3.77
|220306
|49.02
|Equity
|Minda Corp
|Auto Components
|3.61
|977072
|46.92
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|3.45
|258895
|44.78
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|2.73
|332061
|35.51
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|2.38
|125844
|30.98
|Equity
|Pitti Engg.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.27
|330970
|29.49
|Equity
|CEAT
|Auto Components
|2.20
|112965
|28.60
|Equity
|Craftsman Auto
|Auto Components
|2.16
|62298
|28.04
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|1.80
|473474
|23.38
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|1.58
|615638
|20.60
|Equity
|Happy Forgings
|Industrial Products
|1.51
|233840
|19.71
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.51
|922284
|19.63
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|1.49
|556797
|19.36
|Equity
|CMS Info Systems
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.41
|400543
|18.33
|Equity
|Sansera Enginee.
|Auto Components
|1.40
|163350
|18.27
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|1.29
|674328
|16.84
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|1.18
|14016
|15.33
|Equity
|VRL Logistics
|Transport Services
|1.07
|310000
|13.99
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.02
|130471
|13.26
|Equity
|Ramkrishna Forg.
|Auto Components
|0.99
|200000
|12.96
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|0.91
|176963
|11.87
|Equity
|Cyient DLM
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.89
|289164
|11.64
|Equity
|Western Carriers
|Transport Services
|0.41
|620104
|5.33
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|0.36
|15307
|4.68
|Equity
|Rolex Rings
|Auto Components
|0.02
|2452
|0.34
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Margin (Future and Options)
|-/-
|1.15
|0
|15.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.95
|0
|12.34
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Cash & Bank Balance
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.39
|0
|-5.06
