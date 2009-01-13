AXIS Innovation Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Innovation Fund G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 04-Dec-2020
Fund Manager
: Ashish Naik
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1071.19
AXIS Innovation Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.46
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If redeemed / switched-out within 12 months - For 10% of investment: Nil For remaining investment: 1% If redeemed/switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment: Nil
AXIS Innovation Fund G- NAV Chart
AXIS Innovation Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.83
2.27
-11.22
-13.9
5.26
9.31
-
12.58
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
AXIS Innovation Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Innovation Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.69
|228305
|39.55
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.54
|315038
|37.93
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|3.00
|1445486
|32.10
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|2.41
|18500
|25.78
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|2.35
|35931
|25.12
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.28
|91878
|24.42
|Equity
|Linde India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.23
|40214
|23.83
|Equity
|Aether Industri.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.17
|272148
|23.27
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|2.10
|178234
|22.51
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.03
|181494
|21.78
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|2.02
|125303
|21.67
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.94
|44951
|20.78
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.92
|24121
|20.57
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.91
|79165
|20.46
|Equity
|Neogen Chemicals
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.85
|118806
|19.82
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.85
|162733
|19.76
|Equity
|INDIA SHELTE FIN
|Finance
|1.75
|258209
|18.77
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.56
|105000
|16.72
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.54
|30149
|16.52
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.52
|111000
|16.24
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|1.37
|297977
|14.71
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.36
|30000
|14.55
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.33
|18064
|14.27
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|1.31
|883996
|14.03
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|1.31
|100000
|14.00
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|1.24
|533720
|13.33
|Foreign Equity
|Microsoft Corp
|Systems Software
|1.21
|3742
|12.98
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.17
|67072
|12.55
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|1.11
|350000
|11.87
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|1.07
|33639
|11.45
|Equity
|TBO Tek
|Leisure Services
|1.07
|95056
|11.41
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.06
|954103
|11.31
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.03
|3286
|11.07
|Foreign Equity
|Alphabet Inc A
|Interactive Media & Services
|1.01
|7296
|10.85
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.00
|133571
|10.66
|Foreign Equity
|Amazon Com Inc
|Broadline Retail
|0.99
|5692
|10.56
|Foreign Equity
|Netflix Inc
|Movies & Entertainment
|0.92
|1148
|9.83
|Equity
|Go Digit General
|Insurance
|0.92
|325003
|9.90
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|0.90
|21344
|9.67
|Foreign Equity
|Visa Inc
|Transaction & Payment Processing Services
|0.88
|2987
|9.46
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.87
|18988
|9.37
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|0.87
|70000
|9.36
|Foreign Equity
|Taiwan Semiconductor Sp ADR
|Semiconductors
|0.85
|5782
|9.12
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.82
|7344
|8.77
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.80
|350000
|8.61
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|0.80
|256652
|8.58
|Equity
|Tata Elxsi
|IT - Software
|0.80
|15770
|8.53
|Foreign Equity
|Nvidia Corp Com
|Semiconductors
|0.79
|7741
|8.45
|Equity
|Premier Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|0.78
|97140
|8.39
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|0.75
|66681
|7.98
|Foreign Equity
|Spotify Technology SA
|Movies & Entertainment
|0.75
|1509
|8.01
|Equity
|Granules India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.74
|170983
|7.89
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|0.73
|50000
|7.85
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.68
|23433
|7.41
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|0.68
|51047
|7.33
|Equity
|Tata Technolog.
|IT - Services
|0.65
|104385
|7.01
|Foreign Equity
|Eli Lilly & Co
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.61
|812
|6.53
|Foreign Equity
|Broadcom Inc
|Semiconductors
|0.59
|3611
|6.29
|Equity
|Indiamart Inter.
|Retailing
|0.59
|32308
|6.34
|Foreign Equity
|Meta Platforms Registered Shares A
|Interactive Media & Services
|0.57
|1043
|6.09
|Foreign Equity
|Boston Scientific Corp
|Health Care Equipment
|0.57
|6687
|6.06
|Foreign Equity
|Booking Holdings Inc
|Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
|0.51
|125
|5.48
|Foreign Equity
|Salesforce Inc
|Application Software
|0.51
|2104
|5.47
|Equity
|PTC Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.51
|5304
|5.41
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.49
|7134
|5.25
|Foreign Equity
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
|Life Sciences Tools & Services
|0.49
|1128
|5.21
|Foreign Equity
|Moody's Corp
|Financial Exchanges & Data
|0.48
|1174
|5.17
|Foreign Equity
|ASML Holding NV
|Semiconductor Materials & Equipment
|0.48
|830
|5.14
|Foreign Equity
|Relx Plc
|Research & Consulting Services
|0.48
|12187
|5.11
|Foreign Equity
|TJX ORD
|Apparel Retail
|0.46
|4509
|4.91
|Foreign Equity
|Motorola Solutions Inc
|Communications Equipment
|0.45
|1262
|4.85
|Foreign Equity
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.44
|5887
|4.66
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|0.44
|56152
|4.66
|Equity
|Honasa Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.43
|212398
|4.57
|Foreign Equity
|Arista Networks Inc
|Communications Equipment
|0.43
|5692
|4.62
|Foreign Equity
|Gartner Inc
|IT Consulting & Other Services
|0.41
|1004
|4.37
|Foreign Equity
|Adobe Inc
|Application Software
|0.41
|1134
|4.34
|Equity
|Ideaforge Tech
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.41
|122077
|4.41
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.40
|8958
|4.27
|Foreign Equity
|Texas Instruments Inc
|Semiconductors
|0.35
|2216
|3.79
|Foreign Equity
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|Consumer Staples Merchandise Retail
|0.33
|385
|3.52
|Foreign Equity
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|Rail Transportation
|0.32
|5099
|3.47
|Foreign Equity
|SharkNinja INC
|Household Appliances
|0.30
|3507
|3.22
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.29
|13729
|3.05
|Foreign Equity
|ServiceNow Inc
|Systems Software
|0.27
|358
|2.90
|Foreign Equity
|MercadoLibre Inc
|Broadline Retail
|0.26
|152
|2.81
|Foreign Equity
|nVent Electric PLC
|Electrical Components & Equipment
|0.26
|5322
|2.80
|Equity
|Blue Dart Expres
|Transport Services
|0.24
|4286
|2.57
|Foreign Equity
|CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEM COM
|Application Software
|0.22
|1100
|2.40
|Foreign Equity
|Amphenol Corp
|Electronic Components
|0.21
|3881
|2.25
|Foreign Equity
|Hubbell Inc
|Electrical Components & Equipment
|0.21
|693
|2.25
|Foreign Equity
|Ebay Inc
|Broadline Retail
|0.21
|3903
|2.20
|Foreign Equity
|Merck & Co. Inc
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|2573
|2.07
|Foreign Equity
|First Solar Inc
|Semiconductors
|0.19
|1667
|1.98
|Foreign Equity
|Arm Holdings Plc
|Semiconductors
|0.18
|1721
|1.98
|Equity
|Techno Elec.Engg
|Construction
|0.18
|20187
|1.96
|Equity
|Premier Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|0.16
|19107
|1.66
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|5.13
|1
|5.50
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Index Future
|Bank Nifty Index
|-/-
|0.54
|1200
|5.83
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|0.01
|50000
|0.15
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Bharti Airtel
|-/-
|0.00
|47500
|0.04
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.46
|500000
|4.92
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|5.44
|0
|58.25
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.31
|0
|-3.32
