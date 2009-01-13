iifl-logo
AXIS Innovation Fund G

AXIS Innovation Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Axis Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AXIS Innovation Fund G

AMC

Axis Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

04-Dec-2020

Fund Manager

Ashish Naik

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1071.19

AXIS Innovation Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  16.46

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If redeemed / switched-out within 12 months - For 10% of investment: Nil For remaining investment: 1% If redeemed/switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment: Nil

AXIS Innovation Fund G- NAV Chart

AXIS Innovation Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.83
2.27
-11.22
-13.9
5.26
9.31
-
12.58
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

AXIS Innovation Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

AXIS Innovation Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks3.6922830539.55
EquityICICI BankBanks3.5431503837.93
EquityZomato LtdRetailing3.00144548632.10
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables2.411850025.78
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing2.353593125.12
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals2.289187824.42
EquityLinde IndiaChemicals & Petrochemicals2.234021423.83
EquityAether Industri.Chemicals & Petrochemicals2.1727214823.27
EquityTorrent PowerPower2.1017823422.51
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.0318149421.78
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles2.0212530321.67
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment1.944495120.78
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.922412120.57
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.917916520.46
EquityNeogen ChemicalsChemicals & Petrochemicals1.8511880619.82
EquitySuven PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.8516273319.76
EquityINDIA SHELTE FINFinance1.7525820918.77
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.5610500016.72
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.543014916.52
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)1.5211100016.24
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components1.3729797714.71
EquityTrentRetailing1.363000014.55
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles1.331806414.27
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing1.3188399614.03
EquityAffle IndiaIT - Services1.3110000014.00
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services1.2453372013.33
Foreign EquityMicrosoft CorpSystems Software1.21374212.98
EquityBajaj FinservFinance1.176707212.55
EquityTata Power Co.Power1.1135000011.87
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing1.073363911.45
EquityTBO TekLeisure Services1.079505611.41
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.0695410311.31
EquityHoneywell AutoIndustrial Manufacturing1.03328611.07
Foreign EquityAlphabet Inc AInteractive Media & Services1.01729610.85
EquityJyoti CNC Auto.Industrial Manufacturing1.0013357110.66
Foreign EquityAmazon Com IncBroadline Retail0.99569210.56
Foreign EquityNetflix IncMovies & Entertainment0.9211489.83
EquityGo Digit GeneralInsurance0.923250039.90
EquityL&T TechnologyIT - Services0.90213449.67
Foreign EquityVisa IncTransaction & Payment Processing Services0.8829879.46
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.87189889.37
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment0.87700009.36
Foreign EquityTaiwan Semiconductor Sp ADRSemiconductors0.8557829.12
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.8273448.77
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.803500008.61
EquitySwiggyRetailing0.802566528.58
EquityTata ElxsiIT - Software0.80157708.53
Foreign EquityNvidia Corp ComSemiconductors0.7977418.45
EquityPremier EnergiesElectrical Equipment0.78971408.39
EquityKPIT Technologi.IT - Software0.75666817.98
Foreign EquitySpotify Technology SAMovies & Entertainment0.7515098.01
EquityGranules IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.741709837.89
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services0.73500007.85
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction0.68234337.41
EquityGrindwell NortonIndustrial Products0.68510477.33
EquityTata Technolog.IT - Services0.651043857.01
Foreign EquityEli Lilly & CoPharmaceuticals0.618126.53
Foreign EquityBroadcom IncSemiconductors0.5936116.29
EquityIndiamart Inter.Retailing0.59323086.34
Foreign EquityMeta Platforms Registered Shares AInteractive Media & Services0.5710436.09
Foreign EquityBoston Scientific CorpHealth Care Equipment0.5766876.06
Foreign EquityBooking Holdings IncHotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines0.511255.48
Foreign EquitySalesforce IncApplication Software0.5121045.47
EquityPTC IndustriesIndustrial Products0.5153045.41
EquityCoforgeIT - Software0.4971345.25
Foreign EquityThermo Fisher Scientific IncLife Sciences Tools & Services0.4911285.21
Foreign EquityMoody's CorpFinancial Exchanges & Data0.4811745.17
Foreign EquityASML Holding NVSemiconductor Materials & Equipment0.488305.14
Foreign EquityRelx PlcResearch & Consulting Services0.48121875.11
Foreign EquityTJX ORDApparel Retail0.4645094.91
Foreign EquityMotorola Solutions IncCommunications Equipment0.4512624.85
Foreign EquityNovo Nordisk A/SPharmaceuticals0.4458874.66
EquityCarborundum Uni.Industrial Products0.44561524.66
EquityHonasa ConsumerPersonal Products0.432123984.57
Foreign EquityArista Networks IncCommunications Equipment0.4356924.62
Foreign EquityGartner IncIT Consulting & Other Services0.4110044.37
Foreign EquityAdobe IncApplication Software0.4111344.34
EquityIdeaforge TechAerospace & Defense0.411220774.41
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.4089584.27
Foreign EquityTexas Instruments IncSemiconductors0.3522163.79
Foreign EquityCostco Wholesale CorpConsumer Staples Merchandise Retail0.333853.52
Foreign EquityCanadian Pacific Kansas City LimitedRail Transportation0.3250993.47
Foreign EquitySharkNinja INCHousehold Appliances0.3035073.22
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.29137293.05
Foreign EquityServiceNow IncSystems Software0.273582.90
Foreign EquityMercadoLibre IncBroadline Retail0.261522.81
Foreign EquitynVent Electric PLCElectrical Components & Equipment0.2653222.80
EquityBlue Dart ExpresTransport Services0.2442862.57
Foreign EquityCADENCE DESIGN SYSTEM COMApplication Software0.2211002.40
Foreign EquityAmphenol CorpElectronic Components0.2138812.25
Foreign EquityHubbell IncElectrical Components & Equipment0.216932.25
Foreign EquityEbay IncBroadline Retail0.2139032.20
Foreign EquityMerck & Co. IncPharmaceuticals0.1925732.07
Foreign EquityFirst Solar IncSemiconductors0.1916671.98
Foreign EquityArm Holdings PlcSemiconductors0.1817211.98
EquityTechno Elec.EnggConstruction0.18201871.96
EquityPremier EnergiesElectrical Equipment0.16191071.66
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance5.1315.50
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Index FutureBank Nifty Index-/-0.5412005.83
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionReliance Industr-/-0.01500000.15
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionBharti Airtel-/-0.00475000.04
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.465000004.92
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-5.44058.25
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.310-3.32

Key information

Fund House:
Axis Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Jan-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,27,278.17
Trustee/s:
Mr. Rudrapriya Ray, Mr. Murray Alan Coble
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Gop Kumar Bhaskaran
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Ravi Narayanan, Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry
Compliance Officer/s:
Darshan Kapadia
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Vengurlekar
Fund Manager/s:
Ashish Naik
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One Lodha Place. 22nd & 23rd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Par el, Maharashtra, Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-43255161
Fax:
022-43255199
Email:
customerserivce@axismf.com
Website:
www.axismf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

