Bandhan Financial Services Fund Regular IDCW

Bandhan Financial Services Fund Regular IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bandhan Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Bandhan Financial Services Fund Regular IDCW

AMC

Bandhan Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

10-Jul-2023

Fund Manager

Ritu Modi

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

901.32

Bandhan Financial Services Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  12.508

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1% - If redeemed/switched-out within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.

Bandhan Financial Services Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart

Bandhan Financial Services Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.88
6.31
-3.92
-4.88
10.99
-
-
19.08
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Bandhan Financial Services Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
20-Mar-20259.240

Bandhan Financial Services Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
St Bk of India63,307
South Ind.Bank8,08,595

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
BSE31,258
Prudent Corp.74,504
C D S L85,118
KFin Technolog.83,667
Aadhar Hsg. Fin.1,78,102
Go Digit General2,20,352

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks19.991040149180.19
EquityICICI BankBanks14.581091726131.45
EquityAxis BankBanks10.1189703891.09
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks4.4721164340.27
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance4.114347337.08
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance3.9525436635.63
EquityShriram FinanceFinance3.0845039527.80
EquityIndusInd BankBanks2.8626006425.74
EquityJio FinancialFinance2.1291890419.07
EquitySBI CardsFinance2.0622108118.54
EquityMax FinancialInsurance1.9918006117.97
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)1.9311881717.39
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)1.7522095015.79
EquityCan Fin HomesFinance1.4322283512.87
EquityAAVAS FinanciersFinance1.206431110.83
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.206375710.78
EquityM & M Fin. Serv.Finance1.093619959.79
EquitySundaram FinanceFinance1.02203599.23
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance1.021508559.17
EquityPNB HousingFinance1.001184009.03
EquityCRISILFinance1.00205769.02
EquityBajaj FinservFinance1.00481939.02
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.96604578.64
EquityCity Union BankBanks0.935702738.42
EquityUTI AMCCapital Markets0.91876018.24
EquityAU Small FinanceBanks0.911448828.19
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance0.881442847.95
EquityHome First FinanFinance0.84741877.55
EquityChola FinancialFinance0.83455307.47
EquityRepco Home FinFinance0.772102326.94
EquityAditya AMCCapital Markets0.741085726.68
EquityREC LtdFinance0.671675986.03
EquityAngel OneCapital Markets0.54222414.82
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks0.48633074.36
EquityMedi Assist Ser.Insurance0.37744633.36
EquitySouth Ind.BankBanks0.218085951.92
EquityOne MobikwikFinancial Technology (Fintech)0.001160.00
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.2202.00
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-4.16037.50
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.52022.50
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank DepositsCash & Bank Balance-/-0.0600.52
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.0300.25

Key information

Fund House:
Bandhan Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,68,640.99
Trustee/s:
D M Sukthankar, Jamsheed G Kanga, IDFC AMC Trustee Company
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Vishal Kapoor
CIO:
Kenneth Andrade
President:
NA
Director/s:
Vishwavir Saran Das
Compliance Officer/s:
Vratika Sardesai, Vijayalaxmi Khatri
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Neeta Singh
Fund Manager/s:
Ritu Modi
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
6th Flr,841 One World Center,Jupiter mill,Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road(West), Mumbai-400013
Contact Nos:
022-66289999
Fax:
022-24215052
Email:
investormf@bandhanamc.com
Website:
www.bandhanmutual.com

