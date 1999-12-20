iifl-logo
Bandhan Innovation Fund Direct IDCW

Bandhan Innovation Fund Direct IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bandhan Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Bandhan Innovation Fund Direct IDCW

AMC

Bandhan Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

10-Apr-2024

Fund Manager

Manish Gunwani

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1254.91

Bandhan Innovation Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  11.554

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

0.5% - If redeemed/switched-out within 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched-out after 30 days from the date of allotment.

Bandhan Innovation Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

Bandhan Innovation Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.27
8.67
-12.57
-9.94
-
-
-
15.54
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Bandhan Innovation Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Bandhan Innovation Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Whirlpool India83,373
Tube Investments22,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Polycab India17,084
Allied Blenders2,07,443
Zen Technologies41,917
PCBL Chemical1,91,134
Chola Financial36,610

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityZomato LtdRetailing3.96223537449.64
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance3.575247944.76
EquityAstrazeneca PharPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.556655644.58
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)3.5061484743.95
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance3.2629193040.89
EquityICICI BankBanks3.0631932238.44
EquityBharti Airtel PPTelecom - Services2.9833553437.43
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.8713912935.96
EquityCoforgeIT - Software2.804769035.11
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages2.7478720334.32
EquityZinka LogisticsTransport Services2.2566801828.23
EquityJubilant Ingrev.Chemicals & Petrochemicals2.2245307927.91
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing2.143843726.87
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services2.1441124226.82
EquityAmber Enterp.Consumer Durables1.844101723.08
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.8211987722.83
EquityMedplus HealthRetailing1.7430496921.79
EquityStove KraftConsumer Durables1.7029888221.36
EquityGlenmark Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.6215902720.33
EquityZaggle PrepaidIT - Services1.5355242819.17
EquityProtean eGovIT - Services1.5114339718.91
EquityAffle IndiaIT - Services1.4613057418.28
EquityTCSIT - Software1.425114017.81
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.333036316.63
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.273555115.91
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software1.2210303315.32
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment1.2126505615.17
EquityEthos LtdConsumer Durables1.195953814.99
EquityJubilant PharmoPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.1916481914.87
EquityDevyani Intl.Leisure Services1.1687907814.50
EquityPraj IndustriesIndustrial Manufacturing1.1529636614.47
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components1.1529249614.44
EquityShilpa MedicarePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.1022605413.79
EquityAster DM Health.Healthcare Services1.0632980413.28
EquityPrudent Corp.Capital Markets1.057939013.13
EquityNeuland Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.011197212.70
EquitySobhaRealty1.0110573312.69
EquityVedant FashionsRetailing1.0115033712.67
Equity3M IndiaDiversified1.00477912.56
EquityMax FinancialInsurance1.0012517212.49
EquityGodawari PowerIndustrial Products0.9980060612.46
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.975279812.17
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals0.9730708812.12
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.961524112.04
EquityThangamayil Jew.Consumer Durables0.966370712.03
EquityKRN Heat ExchanIndustrial Products0.9313472211.76
EquitySuraksha Diagno.Healthcare Services0.9344411511.67
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.916788911.47
EquitySaregama IndiaEntertainment0.9125717011.41
EquityA B Real EstatePaper, Forest & Jute Products0.895984211.14
EquityPower Mech Proj.Construction0.815627510.14
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.792139699.94
EquityTega Inds.Industrial Manufacturing0.77734369.71
EquityTilaknagar Inds.Beverages0.754237859.39
EquityRashi PeripheralIT - Hardware0.733496509.14
EquityVintage CoffeeCommercial Services & Supplies0.7311167709.10
EquityAdani Energy SolPower0.701346658.76
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment0.68641998.59
EquityWhirlpool IndiaConsumer Durables0.62833737.73
EquityElectronics MartRetailing0.616096937.68
EquityE2E NetworksIT - Services0.61421697.63
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.512595566.39
EquityUPL PPFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.481654486.00
EquityOptiemus Infra.Telecom - Equipment & Accessories0.471347355.94
EquityZF CommercialAuto Components0.4450975.57
EquityTube InvestmentsAuto Components0.43220005.41
EquityHappiest MindsIT - Software0.43786315.39
EquityYatharth Hospit.Healthcare Services0.381312924.71
EquityCentum ElectronIndustrial Manufacturing0.23240622.89
EquitySanathan TextileTextiles & Apparels0.17698512.10
RightsThangamayil Jew.Consumer Durables0.0389700.43
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.1602.00
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-4.47056.11
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank DepositsCash & Bank Balance-/-0.0600.75
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.0300.38
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.310-3.74

Key information

Fund House:
Bandhan Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,68,640.99
Trustee/s:
D M Sukthankar, Jamsheed G Kanga, IDFC AMC Trustee Company
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Vishal Kapoor
CIO:
Kenneth Andrade
President:
NA
Director/s:
Vishwavir Saran Das
Compliance Officer/s:
Vratika Sardesai, Vijayalaxmi Khatri
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Neeta Singh
Fund Manager/s:
Manish Gunwani
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
6th Flr,841 One World Center,Jupiter mill,Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road(West), Mumbai-400013
Contact Nos:
022-66289999
Fax:
022-24215052
Email:
investormf@bandhanamc.com
Website:
www.bandhanmutual.com

