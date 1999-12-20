Bandhan Large Cap Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Large Cap Fund G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 19-Apr-2006
Fund Manager
: Manish Gunwani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1634.08
Bandhan Large Cap Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Bandhan Large Cap Fund G- NAV Chart
Bandhan Large Cap Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.39
6.21
-6.49
-9.88
5.46
12.17
23.79
10.92
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Bandhan Large Cap Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan Large Cap Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.58
|903785
|156.57
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.32
|1265234
|152.34
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|7.61
|1035988
|124.32
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|6.12
|592481
|99.99
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|3.58
|226177
|58.46
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.50
|164106
|57.16
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|3.01
|1128911
|49.22
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.92
|303667
|47.68
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.81
|2066455
|45.89
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|2.69
|313906
|43.97
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.63
|422748
|42.93
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.62
|50198
|42.82
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.22
|227826
|36.29
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|2.08
|860667
|33.99
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|2.06
|470871
|33.66
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.01
|476042
|32.78
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.98
|102226
|32.34
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.81
|951173
|29.62
|Equity
|Macrotech Devel.
|Realty
|1.55
|224258
|25.36
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.40
|99411
|22.93
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|1.40
|580888
|22.93
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.38
|41296
|22.63
|Equity
|Inox Green
|Other Utilities
|1.34
|1811594
|21.83
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|1.26
|60456
|20.57
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|1.22
|27160
|19.99
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.20
|205817
|19.56
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.18
|16157
|19.30
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.13
|23328
|18.43
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.06
|38650
|17.30
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.00
|33541
|16.27
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|0.97
|252558
|15.81
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.96
|82695
|15.75
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|0.92
|262601
|15.03
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.90
|230991
|14.65
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.87
|30700
|14.26
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.80
|77130
|13.04
|Equity
|Amber Enterp.
|Consumer Durables
|0.78
|22571
|12.70
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.70
|247185
|11.49
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|0.68
|16198
|11.32
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.55
|63199
|9.04
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.53
|353925
|8.71
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.52
|131097
|8.55
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.51
|246094
|8.34
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|0.45
|74878
|7.32
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|0.39
|56742
|6.39
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.38
|48699
|6.22
|Equity
|Craftsman Auto
|Auto Components
|0.36
|13099
|5.89
|Equity
|Zaggle Prepaid
|IT - Services
|0.32
|150700
|5.23
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.31
|23063
|5.02
|Equity
|Inox Wind Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|0.20
|3996
|3.22
|Equity
|Knowledge Marine
|Engineering Services
|0.15
|16250
|2.45
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.10
|99697
|1.63
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|1.04
|0
|17.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.05
|0
|49.86
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Cash & Bank Balance
|-/-
|0.08
|0
|1.29
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.02
|0
|0.34
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.22
|0
|-3.83
