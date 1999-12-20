iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G

Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bandhan Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G

AMC

Bandhan Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

10-Jan-2024

Fund Manager

Viraj Kulkarni

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1759.91

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  11.5112

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

For 10% of investment: Nil For remaining investment: 0.5% if redemed/ switched out within 30 days from the date of allotment.

Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- NAV Chart

Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.34
3.08
-1.9
-3.86
9.85
-
-
12.75
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Alkem Lab5,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Affle India28,163
Quess Corp47,717
Kalpataru Proj.25,000
Rashi Peripheral45,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products5.93869500104.34
EquityHDFC BankBanks4.4244950577.87
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.4825854043.63
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.435011942.75
EquityAxis BankBanks2.4342062542.71
EquityICICI BankBanks2.1331066037.40
EquityTCSIT - Software1.919660033.64
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.8647400032.64
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.5327141226.87
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.1412809320.11
EquityNTPCPower0.9855650017.33
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.881292715.44
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals0.8818000015.41
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.8510644414.98
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.855780014.94
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.806390013.99
EquityGlaxosmi. PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.775500013.61
EquityV-Mart RetailRetailing0.714200012.56
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.686257511.91
EquityBank of BarodaBanks0.6457037511.24
EquityITCDiversified FMCG0.6428442411.23
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.6350000011.10
EquityTata Power Co.Power0.5830240010.25
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.586000010.14
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment0.5817717110.14
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.567205009.88
EquityAvanti FeedsFood Products0.551400009.69
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction0.54300649.51
EquityBandhan BankBanks0.536550009.24
EquityCan Fin HomesFinance0.531600009.24
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing0.52270539.20
EquityM & M Fin. Serv.Finance0.523400009.20
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.521850009.12
EquityKrishna Institu.Healthcare Services0.521743959.08
EquityVRL LogisticsTransport Services0.512000009.02
EquityMax FinancialInsurance0.51895008.93
EquityBajaj FinservFinance0.50470008.79
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining0.5014000008.74
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.491402508.70
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products0.49600008.63
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.49600008.58
EquityBayer Crop Sci.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals0.49180558.53
EquityAshok LeylandAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.484000008.51
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.481338008.48
EquityPoonawalla FinFinance0.483000008.43
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products0.46370008.10
EquityDalmia BharatLtdCement & Cement Products0.46475008.02
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.46503518.02
EquityO N G COil0.453500007.88
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.45743727.87
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.441275507.76
EquityCity Union BankBanks0.445250007.75
EquityUpdater ServicesCommercial Services & Supplies0.432500007.54
EquityTBO TekLeisure Services0.42615537.39
EquityCoforgeIT - Software0.42100007.36
EquityAbbott IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.4123827.24
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.40306367.06
EquityMAS FINANC SERFinance0.403000007.00
EquityMRFAuto Components0.396506.84
EquityIndiamart Inter.Retailing0.39348006.83
EquityGodrej Propert.Realty0.39350006.77
EquityHoneywell AutoIndustrial Manufacturing0.3820006.74
EquitySterlite Tech.Telecom - Equipment & Accessories0.387800006.72
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.38599506.69
EquityOil IndiaOil0.381933776.62
EquityK E C Intl.Construction0.37960006.58
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.35168256.19
EquitySobhaRealty0.34505556.06
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals0.341500005.92
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.33190005.84
EquityUnited BreweriesBeverages0.33300005.83
EquityTata ElxsiIT - Software0.31100005.41
EquityEmamiPersonal Products0.301000005.29
EquityGo Fashion (I)Retailing0.30732395.19
EquityKewal Kir.Cloth.Textiles & Apparels0.291104195.14
EquityMahindra Life.Realty0.291600005.06
EquityCera Sanitary.Consumer Durables0.2894525.00
EquityBerger PaintsConsumer Durables0.281000004.88
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals0.27506254.81
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.261450554.65
EquityGreenpanel Inds.Consumer Durables0.261700004.57
EquityYatra OnlineLeisure Services0.256242484.38
EquitySterling & Wils.Construction0.251700004.34
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.2470004.23
EquityRallis IndiaFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.242000004.19
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.23180004.12
EquityeClerx ServicesCommercial Services & Supplies0.23145174.11
EquityJ B Chemicals &Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.23250004.11
EquityKarur Vysya BankBanks0.231980903.98
EquitySumitomo Chemi.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals0.22827243.81
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products0.20115003.53
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty0.19300003.37
EquityWockhardtPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.18271503.13
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products0.1764913.05
EquityOrient ElectricConsumer Durables0.171476362.92
EquityGujarat GasGas0.16744862.75
EquityGuj.St.PetronetGas0.14900002.45
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products0.14400002.40
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.1350002.32
EquityTeam Lease Serv.Commercial Services & Supplies0.11100001.94
EquityKirloskar OilIndustrial Products0.10300001.72
Equity3M IndiaDiversified0.031840.48
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-8.2414200000145.03
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.1102.00
Mutual Fund Investments
Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)iShares V PLC - iShares MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF-/-10.25228082180.36
Indian Mutual FundsICICI Gold ETF-/-7.7318490000135.99
Indian Mutual FundsICICI Pr. Silver-/-5.481023900096.48
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.66064.38
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank DepositsCash & Bank Balance-/-0.0601.06
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-7.3800.00
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.120-1.60

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Bandhan Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,68,640.99
Trustee/s:
D M Sukthankar, Jamsheed G Kanga, IDFC AMC Trustee Company
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Vishal Kapoor
CIO:
Kenneth Andrade
President:
NA
Director/s:
Vishwavir Saran Das
Compliance Officer/s:
Vratika Sardesai, Vijayalaxmi Khatri
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Neeta Singh
Fund Manager/s:
Viraj Kulkarni
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
6th Flr,841 One World Center,Jupiter mill,Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road(West), Mumbai-400013
Contact Nos:
022-66289999
Fax:
022-24215052
Email:
investormf@bandhanamc.com
Website:
www.bandhanmutual.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.