Bandhan Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 14-Oct-2024
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 9.96
Bandhan Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.3735
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - if redeemed on or before 15 days from the allotment date. Nil - if redeemed after 15 days from the allotment date
Bandhan Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Bandhan Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.18
10.77
-2.53
-
-
-
-
-6.26
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Bandhan Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|5.76
|9044
|0.57
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|5.58
|40514
|0.55
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|5.45
|14708
|0.54
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|5.35
|23670
|0.53
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|5.31
|16993
|0.52
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|5.30
|2291
|0.52
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|4.89
|12350
|0.48
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|4.84
|6999
|0.48
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|4.78
|7677
|0.47
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|4.70
|41253
|0.46
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|4.61
|18326
|0.45
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|4.58
|19238
|0.45
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|2.97
|4682
|0.29
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|2.62
|7164
|0.26
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|2.60
|2620
|0.25
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|2.36
|37651
|0.23
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|2.26
|21460
|0.22
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|2.00
|10115
|0.19
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.74
|5895
|0.17
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.66
|4582
|0.16
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|1.62
|20009
|0.16
|Equity
|Union Bank (I)
|Banks
|1.24
|10978
|0.12
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|1.21
|13843
|0.12
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|1.17
|6582
|0.11
|Equity
|GE Shipping Co
|Transport Services
|1.16
|1423
|0.11
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|1.16
|7379
|0.11
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.10
|6183
|0.10
|Equity
|Tata Chemicals
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.93
|1199
|0.09
|Equity
|EID Parry
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.91
|1365
|0.09
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|0.87
|6639
|0.08
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|0.74
|1446
|0.07
|Equity
|Chambal Fert.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.70
|1302
|0.06
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|0.64
|1293
|0.06
|Equity
|Zee Entertainmen
|Entertainment
|0.64
|6802
|0.06
|Equity
|Bank of India
|Banks
|0.63
|6571
|0.06
|Equity
|G N F C
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.58
|1240
|0.05
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|0.57
|2006
|0.05
|Equity
|RBL Bank
|Banks
|0.56
|3519
|0.05
|Equity
|Manappuram Fin.
|Finance
|0.54
|2663
|0.05
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|0.53
|3032
|0.05
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.48
|1396
|0.04
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|0.45
|2237
|0.04
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|0.41
|2871
|0.04
|Equity
|Sammaan Capital
|Finance
|0.36
|3228
|0.03
|Equity
|Piramal Enterp.
|Finance
|0.30
|347
|0.03
|Equity
|City Union Bank
|Banks
|0.29
|1987
|0.02
|Equity
|Ujjivan Small
|Banks
|0.27
|8427
|0.02
|Equity
|IIFL Finance
|Finance
|0.24
|792
|0.02
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|0.22
|793
|0.02
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|0.18
|145
|0.01
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.20
|0
|0.01
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.27
|0
|-0.02
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
