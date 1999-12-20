Bandhan Nifty Alpha 50 Index Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Nifty Alpha 50 Index Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 25-Oct-2023
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 308.4
Bandhan Nifty Alpha 50 Index Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.145
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bandhan Nifty Alpha 50 Index Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Bandhan Nifty Alpha 50 Index Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.12
9.44
-18.94
-21.7
-7.68
-
-
14.89
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Bandhan Nifty Alpha 50 Index Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan Nifty Alpha 50 Index Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Indian Renewable
|Finance
|3.89
|769550
|12.00
|Equity
|Cochin Shipyard
|Industrial Manufacturing
|3.54
|86101
|10.92
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|3.48
|7712
|10.74
|Equity
|Inox Wind
|Electrical Equipment
|3.41
|700953
|10.52
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|3.20
|444235
|9.86
|Equity
|Rail Vikas
|Construction
|3.12
|289026
|9.60
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|3.04
|12090
|9.38
|Equity
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|Capital Markets
|3.02
|158199
|9.31
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.85
|495644
|8.80
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|2.85
|256296
|8.78
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.77
|40116
|8.54
|Equity
|H U D C O
|Finance
|2.73
|509856
|8.41
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|2.70
|17143
|8.31
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|2.67
|56256
|8.23
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.51
|407993
|7.74
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|2.38
|158664
|7.33
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.30
|55350
|7.07
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|2.28
|53191
|7.02
|Equity
|A B Real Estate
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|2.26
|37483
|6.98
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|2.22
|14788
|6.85
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.17
|68497
|6.68
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.10
|262789
|6.47
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.06
|15299
|6.34
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|2.02
|192733
|6.23
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.92
|12836
|5.93
|Equity
|Himadri Special
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.88
|142066
|5.79
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.86
|11497
|5.73
|Equity
|I R F C
|Finance
|1.79
|490320
|5.51
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.76
|28564
|5.44
|Equity
|NBCC
|Construction
|1.74
|738126
|5.37
|Equity
|KFin Technolog.
|Capital Markets
|1.72
|61021
|5.31
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.66
|18794
|5.10
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.60
|5655
|4.92
|Equity
|Amara Raja Ener.
|Auto Components
|1.59
|49994
|4.89
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.45
|14526
|4.48
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.43
|50455
|4.42
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|1.38
|33747
|4.26
|Equity
|Apar Inds.
|Electrical Equipment
|1.38
|7324
|4.24
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.26
|4916
|3.88
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|1.22
|34065
|3.77
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.17
|7282
|3.59
|Equity
|Suzlon Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|1.05
|651502
|3.23
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.98
|9886
|3.03
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|0.98
|26728
|3.01
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.92
|96250
|2.82
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|0.89
|17760
|2.74
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|0.85
|10606
|2.61
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|0.79
|55644
|2.42
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|0.71
|300181
|2.18
|Equity
|Hindustan Copper
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.56
|84977
|1.71
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.31
|0
|4.02
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.02
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.43
|0
|-4.40
