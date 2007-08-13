Bank of India Business Cycle Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bank of India Business Cycle Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 09-Aug-2024
Fund Manager
: Alok Singh
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 472.19
Bank of India Business Cycle Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.51
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: NIL - There will be no exit load within 3 months from the date of allotment for redemption/switch out upto 10% of the units allotted. 1% - Any redemption/switch out in excess of the above mentioned limit would be subject to an exit load of 1%, if the units are redeemed/ switched out within 3 months from the date of allotment of units. NIL - There will be no exit load on any redemption/switch out after 3 months from the date of allotment of units.
Bank of India Business Cycle Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Bank of India Business Cycle Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.71
9.24
-14.55
-14.72
-
-
-
-14.9
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Bank of India Business Cycle Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bank of India Business Cycle Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|6.97
|190000
|32.91
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|5.52
|378659
|26.08
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|3.72
|564000
|17.56
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|3.20
|420000
|15.13
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|3.05
|1650000
|14.39
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.01
|118000
|14.20
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.76
|83000
|13.03
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|2.66
|9000
|12.54
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|2.51
|472919
|11.86
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|2.36
|76000
|11.12
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|2.25
|23000
|10.63
|Equity
|Sky Gold
|Consumer Durables
|2.24
|333090
|10.59
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.18
|39808
|10.29
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|2.06
|21000
|9.73
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.02
|430000
|9.55
|Equity
|Zaggle Prepaid
|IT - Services
|1.80
|244455
|8.48
|Equity
|Tips Music
|Entertainment
|1.61
|129000
|7.62
|Equity
|Cartrade Tech
|Retailing
|1.59
|49148
|7.51
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|1.54
|214000
|7.25
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.54
|20000
|7.25
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.42
|60000
|6.69
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|1.41
|45000
|6.68
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|1.29
|80000
|6.10
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.28
|10000
|6.05
|Equity
|K P R Mill Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.27
|75000
|6.01
|Equity
|V-Mart Retail
|Retailing
|1.27
|20000
|5.98
|Equity
|Nuvama Wealth
|Capital Markets
|1.26
|11000
|5.94
|Equity
|Schneider Elect.
|Electrical Equipment
|1.19
|92000
|5.63
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|1.17
|77000
|5.51
|Equity
|Ganesha Ecosphe.
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.17
|42000
|5.51
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|1.12
|42000
|5.30
|Equity
|Unicommerce
|IT - Software
|1.12
|495552
|5.29
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|1.10
|11000
|5.18
|Equity
|A B Real Estate
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|1.07
|27028
|5.03
|Equity
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|Industrial Products
|1.06
|483142
|5.00
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.05
|12000
|4.97
|Equity
|Mrs Bectors
|Food Products
|1.03
|37000
|4.88
|Equity
|Prudent Corp.
|Capital Markets
|1.02
|29096
|4.81
|Equity
|Aditya Vision
|Retailing
|1.01
|109572
|4.75
|Equity
|Gufic BioScience
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.99
|142050
|4.69
|Equity
|TD Power Systems
|Electrical Equipment
|0.98
|150000
|4.63
|Equity
|Praj Industries
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.96
|93000
|4.54
|Equity
|Tinna Rubber
|Industrial Products
|0.93
|48768
|4.44
|Equity
|SJS Enterprises
|Auto Components
|0.90
|49804
|4.24
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|0.88
|81000
|4.15
|Equity
|Landmark Cars
|Automobiles
|0.85
|90000
|4.01
|Equity
|Triveni Turbine
|Electrical Equipment
|0.83
|81000
|3.93
|Equity
|Netweb Technol.
|IT - Services
|0.83
|27000
|3.92
|Equity
|Safari Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|0.82
|18081
|3.86
|Equity
|Ethos Ltd
|Consumer Durables
|0.81
|15100
|3.80
|Equity
|Tejas Networks
|Telecom - Equipment & Accessories
|0.77
|51000
|3.62
|Equity
|Arvind Fashions.
|Retailing
|0.76
|94600
|3.60
|Equity
|Sterling & Wils.
|Construction
|0.76
|141000
|3.60
|Equity
|Go Fashion (I)
|Retailing
|0.68
|45849
|3.25
|Equity
|Galaxy Surfact.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.68
|14560
|3.19
|Equity
|V2 Retail
|Retailing
|0.57
|17116
|2.69
|Equity
|Amara Raja Ener.
|Auto Components
|0.54
|26000
|2.54
|Equity
|Baazar Style
|Retailing
|0.23
|51000
|1.07
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.02
|10000
|0.09
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|8.46
|0
|39.94
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.17
|0
|-0.88
