Baroda BNP Paribas Dividend Yield Fund Dir IDCW

Exit Load %

: If units of the Scheme are redeemed or switched out up to 10% of the units within 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil. If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment - 1% of the applicable NAV. If units of scheme are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil.