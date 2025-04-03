iifl-logo
Baroda BNP Paribas Dividend Yield Fund Dir IDCW

Baroda BNP Paribas Dividend Yield Fund Dir IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Baroda BNP Paribas Dividend Yield Fund Dir IDCW

AMC

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

22-Aug-2024

Fund Manager

Shiv Chanani

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

899.08

Baroda BNP Paribas Dividend Yield Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  8.9773

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If units of the Scheme are redeemed or switched out up to 10% of the units within 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil. If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment - 1% of the applicable NAV. If units of scheme are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil.

Baroda BNP Paribas Dividend Yield Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart

Baroda BNP Paribas Dividend Yield Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.99
6.72
-5.49
-10.52
-
-
-
-10.22
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Baroda BNP Paribas Dividend Yield Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Baroda BNP Paribas Dividend Yield Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bajaj Finance15,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
ITC4,00,000
Tata Motors1,35,000
ITC Hotels1,00,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.7830000051.97
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks5.2925000047.57
EquityInfosysIT - Software4.3223000038.81
EquityICICI BankBanks4.0230000036.12
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.0030000036.00
EquityMahanagar GasGas2.8921000025.98
EquityNTPCPower2.6075000023.35
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services2.3930000021.48
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.1312000019.11
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software2.1012000018.90
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.0516500018.42
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.976000017.68
EquityTCSIT - Software1.945000017.41
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment1.9212903217.26
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.8810000016.90
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles1.819427816.30
EquityGulf Oil Lubric.Petroleum Products1.7514300015.70
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products1.7353000015.56
EquityGlaxosmi. PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.656000014.85
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals1.5922500014.27
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance1.5610000014.00
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.4736381713.25
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.421500012.79
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services1.4113000012.71
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.411250012.66
EquityCity Union BankBanks1.3280000011.82
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance1.2921000011.58
EquityICRACapital Markets1.242100011.16
EquityWiproIT - Software1.2440000011.10
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.222000010.96
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.154000010.34
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products1.122200010.11
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.06300009.49
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services1.041500009.39
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages1.04450009.32
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables1.03650009.24
EquityO N G COil1.034100009.23
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels1.032500009.23
EquityPetronet LNGGas1.023250009.20
EquityEscorts KubotaAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles1.02320009.18
EquityCochin ShipyardIndustrial Manufacturing0.99700008.87
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.983500008.77
EquityOil IndiaOil0.952500008.56
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.953600008.54
EquitySKF IndiaIndustrial Products0.93230008.48
EquityTata Power Co.Power0.932500008.48
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.932600008.34
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.90220008.09
EquityJyothy LabsHousehold Products0.902500008.06
EquitySJVNPower0.879250007.78
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software0.86100007.76
EquityBASF IndiaChemicals & Petrochemicals0.86180007.71
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.82160007.39
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.722000006.46
EquityM R P LPetroleum Products0.685750006.08
EquityNLC IndiaPower0.12500001.03
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Index FutureBank Nifty Index-/-1.46270013.12
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-3.33300000029.97
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-3.19300000028.64
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-6.82061.28
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--6.140-55.01

Key information

Fund House:
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Nov-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
46,790.90
Trustee/s:
Baroda Trustee India Priv, Mr. Deepak Narang, Mr. ashok Jangid, Mr. I.V.L. Sridhar, Ms. Jyothi Krishnan
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Suresh Soni
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
M.P Mehrota, Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Mr. david vaillant, Mr. Joydeep Dutta Roy, Mr. Sanjay Sachdev, Mr. Vincent Trouillard-Pe, Ms. Aparna Sharma
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Dhawal Mehta, Ms. Richa Parasrampuria, Mr. Umang Shah
Investor Service Officer/s:
Amitabh Ambastha
Fund Manager/s:
Shiv Chanani
Auditors:
M/s. Price Waterhouse

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
201 (A) 2nd Floor, A wing, Crescenzo, C-38 & 39, G Block, Bandra-Kur la Complex, Mumbai - 400051.
Contact Nos:
022 69209600
Fax:
NA
Email:
service@barodabnpparibasmf.in
Website:
www.barodabnpparibasmf.in

