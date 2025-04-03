Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund Direct G
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund Direct G
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 06-Oct-2023
Fund Manager
: Shiv Chanani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1099.25
Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.0909
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out up to 10% of the units within 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil 1.00% - If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.53
9.43
-14.53
-16.45
1.99
-
-
14.22
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|4.05
|360000
|44.55
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|3.36
|275845
|36.91
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|3.10
|30233
|34.11
|Equity
|ICICI Securities
|Capital Markets
|2.55
|350000
|28.06
|Equity
|Mrs Bectors
|Food Products
|2.54
|210985
|27.86
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|2.53
|450000
|27.76
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|2.23
|1220000
|24.53
|Equity
|Alembic Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.18
|322976
|24.01
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|2.08
|119125
|22.84
|Equity
|Gulf Oil Lubric.
|Petroleum Products
|2.07
|207000
|22.73
|Equity
|Lemon Tree Hotel
|Leisure Services
|2.05
|1850000
|22.51
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|2.05
|700000
|22.48
|Equity
|V-Guard Industri
|Consumer Durables
|2.04
|725000
|22.43
|Equity
|JTEKT India
|Auto Components
|2.00
|1918000
|21.99
|Equity
|Sagility India
|IT - Services
|1.99
|5100000
|21.85
|Equity
|Vardhman Textile
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.98
|573500
|21.77
|Equity
|BASF India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.95
|50000
|21.43
|Equity
|Ingersoll-Rand
|Industrial Products
|1.82
|63000
|19.99
|Equity
|SJVN
|Power
|1.68
|2200000
|18.50
|Equity
|eClerx Services
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.62
|63000
|17.85
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.62
|1000000
|17.76
|Equity
|ICRA
|Capital Markets
|1.60
|33069
|17.57
|Equity
|Sanofi India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.60
|35000
|17.54
|Equity
|BEML Ltd
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.56
|70000
|17.18
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|1.56
|250000
|17.16
|Equity
|INDIA SHELTE FIN
|Finance
|1.52
|230000
|16.72
|Equity
|MAS FINANC SER
|Finance
|1.49
|700000
|16.34
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|1.47
|900000
|16.12
|Equity
|Jyothy Labs
|Household Products
|1.47
|500000
|16.12
|Equity
|Aarti Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.45
|425000
|15.98
|Equity
|Inventurus Knowl
|IT - Services
|1.42
|87024
|15.61
|Equity
|Team Lease Serv.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.41
|79500
|15.49
|Equity
|A B Real Estate
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|1.34
|79000
|14.71
|Equity
|Amara Raja Ener.
|Auto Components
|1.34
|150000
|14.68
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.31
|180000
|14.37
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|1.27
|100000
|14.00
|Equity
|JK Lakshmi Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.22
|200000
|13.43
|Equity
|City Union Bank
|Banks
|1.21
|900000
|13.30
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|1.21
|120000
|13.29
|Equity
|Adani Wilmar
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.21
|540000
|13.29
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|1.21
|140000
|13.25
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|1.21
|250000
|13.24
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|1.19
|375000
|13.04
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|1.17
|35000
|12.91
|Equity
|Natco Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.05
|150000
|11.56
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|1.05
|10500
|11.48
|Equity
|Sundaram Clayton
|Auto Components
|1.04
|58789
|11.44
|Equity
|KFin Technolog.
|Capital Markets
|1.03
|130000
|11.31
|Equity
|Astrazeneca Phar
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.01
|16500
|11.05
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|0.95
|385000
|10.48
|Equity
|Finolex Cables
|Industrial Products
|0.90
|121500
|9.92
|Equity
|Zydus Wellness
|Food Products
|0.85
|60000
|9.36
|Equity
|Whirlpool India
|Consumer Durables
|0.76
|90000
|8.35
|Equity
|Protean eGov
|IT - Services
|0.66
|55000
|7.25
|Equity
|Sanofi Consumer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.64
|15500
|7.05
|Equity
|V I P Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|0.58
|210000
|6.35
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.41
|12000
|4.51
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|0.29
|80000
|3.22
|Equity
|Raymond Lifestyl
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.25
|25000
|2.71
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|0.08
|10000
|0.90
|Equity
|Linde India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.01
|200
|0.11
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Index Future
|Nifty Future
|-/-
|1.46
|7200
|16.04
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.30
|1500000
|14.25
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|9.32
|0
|102.41
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-2.57
|0
|-28.05
