Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund Direct G

Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund Direct G

AMC

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

06-Oct-2023

Fund Manager

Shiv Chanani

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1099.25

Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  12.0909

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out up to 10% of the units within 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil 1.00% - If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units of the scheme are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.

Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.53
9.43
-14.53
-16.45
1.99
-
-
14.22
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Navin Fluo.Intl.12,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Cams Services30,000
Atul2,900

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityMahanagar GasGas4.0536000044.55
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment3.3627584536.91
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment3.103023334.11
EquityICICI SecuritiesCapital Markets2.5535000028.06
EquityMrs BectorsFood Products2.5421098527.86
EquityKSBIndustrial Products2.5345000027.76
EquityKarur Vysya BankBanks2.23122000024.53
EquityAlembic PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.1832297624.01
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables2.0811912522.84
EquityGulf Oil Lubric.Petroleum Products2.0720700022.73
EquityLemon Tree HotelLeisure Services2.05185000022.51
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables2.0570000022.48
EquityV-Guard IndustriConsumer Durables2.0472500022.43
EquityJTEKT IndiaAuto Components2.00191800021.99
EquitySagility IndiaIT - Services1.99510000021.85
EquityVardhman TextileTextiles & Apparels1.9857350021.77
EquityBASF IndiaChemicals & Petrochemicals1.955000021.43
EquityIngersoll-RandIndustrial Products1.826300019.99
EquitySJVNPower1.68220000018.50
EquityeClerx ServicesCommercial Services & Supplies1.626300017.85
EquityNatl. AluminiumNon - Ferrous Metals1.62100000017.76
EquityICRACapital Markets1.603306917.57
EquitySanofi IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.603500017.54
EquityBEML LtdAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles1.567000017.18
EquityK E C Intl.Construction1.5625000017.16
EquityINDIA SHELTE FINFinance1.5223000016.72
EquityMAS FINANC SERFinance1.4970000016.34
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment1.4790000016.12
EquityJyothy LabsHousehold Products1.4750000016.12
EquityAarti IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals1.4542500015.98
EquityInventurus KnowlIT - Services1.428702415.61
EquityTeam Lease Serv.Commercial Services & Supplies1.417950015.49
EquityA B Real EstatePaper, Forest & Jute Products1.347900014.71
EquityAmara Raja Ener.Auto Components1.3415000014.68
EquityJyoti CNC Auto.Industrial Manufacturing1.3118000014.37
EquityAffle IndiaIT - Services1.2710000014.00
EquityJK Lakshmi Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.2220000013.43
EquityCity Union BankBanks1.2190000013.30
EquityC D S LCapital Markets1.2112000013.29
EquityAdani WilmarAgricultural Food & other Products1.2154000013.29
EquityBrigade Enterpr.Realty1.2114000013.25
EquityEmamiPersonal Products1.2125000013.24
EquityExide Inds.Auto Components1.1937500013.04
EquitySKF IndiaIndustrial Products1.173500012.91
EquityNatco PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.0515000011.56
EquityZF CommercialAuto Components1.051050011.48
EquitySundaram ClaytonAuto Components1.045878911.44
EquityKFin Technolog.Capital Markets1.0313000011.31
EquityAstrazeneca PharPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.011650011.05
EquityGuj.St.PetronetGas0.9538500010.48
EquityFinolex CablesIndustrial Products0.901215009.92
EquityZydus WellnessFood Products0.85600009.36
EquityWhirlpool IndiaConsumer Durables0.76900008.35
EquityProtean eGovIT - Services0.66550007.25
EquitySanofi ConsumerPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.64155007.05
EquityV I P Inds.Consumer Durables0.582100006.35
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.41120004.51
EquityAster DM Health.Healthcare Services0.29800003.22
EquityRaymond LifestylTextiles & Apparels0.25250002.71
EquityPVR InoxEntertainment0.08100000.90
EquityLinde IndiaChemicals & Petrochemicals0.012000.11
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Index FutureNifty Future-/-1.46720016.04
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.30150000014.25
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-9.320102.41
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--2.570-28.05

Key information

Fund House:
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Nov-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
46,790.90
Trustee/s:
Baroda Trustee India Priv, Mr. Deepak Narang, Mr. ashok Jangid, Mr. I.V.L. Sridhar, Ms. Jyothi Krishnan
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Suresh Soni
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
M.P Mehrota, Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Mr. david vaillant, Mr. Joydeep Dutta Roy, Mr. Sanjay Sachdev, Mr. Vincent Trouillard-Pe, Ms. Aparna Sharma
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Dhawal Mehta, Ms. Richa Parasrampuria, Mr. Umang Shah
Investor Service Officer/s:
Amitabh Ambastha
Fund Manager/s:
Shiv Chanani
Auditors:
M/s. Price Waterhouse

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
201 (A) 2nd Floor, A wing, Crescenzo, C-38 & 39, G Block, Bandra-Kur la Complex, Mumbai - 400051.
Contact Nos:
022 69209600
Fax:
NA
Email:
service@barodabnpparibasmf.in
Website:
www.barodabnpparibasmf.in

