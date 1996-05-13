DSP Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular G
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 03-May-1999
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Singh
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 9794.68
DSP Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 338.831
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% of the applicable NAV if redeemed or switched out.
DSP Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
DSP Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.62
5.54
-2.14
-3.61
14.94
13.77
21.36
14.58
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
DSP Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|7.55
|4270582
|739.83
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.53
|3688426
|444.12
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|3.48
|1317286
|340.53
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.35
|3227520
|327.77
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.10
|2156479
|303.52
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|2.90
|1984938
|283.94
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|2.56
|6335914
|250.26
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.46
|1268082
|241.30
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.33
|267353
|228.06
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|2.03
|1061559
|198.75
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.90
|15719886
|186.42
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.61
|1302108
|158.16
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.53
|4110243
|149.73
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.53
|886003
|149.53
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|1.47
|693727
|143.81
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.45
|4381060
|141.66
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|1.35
|8453045
|131.90
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|1.34
|2476845
|131.26
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|1.18
|156935
|115.53
|Equity
|Century Plyboard
|Consumer Durables
|1.17
|1584803
|114.33
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.09
|1720613
|106.78
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|1.09
|1269713
|106.50
|Equity
|Cyient
|IT - Services
|1.03
|798294
|101.15
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.03
|640703
|100.91
|Equity
|Rainbow Child.
|Healthcare Services
|1.03
|812261
|100.68
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|1.01
|1749634
|98.97
|Equity
|Ganesha Ecosphe.
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.00
|748909
|98.28
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|1.00
|3464861
|98.15
|Equity
|Gujarat Fluoroch
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.99
|271578
|97.35
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|0.97
|659806
|94.94
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|0.91
|1294347
|89.15
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|0.89
|1050790
|86.78
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.84
|484891
|81.99
|Equity
|Prudent Corp.
|Capital Markets
|0.84
|495271
|81.95
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.81
|233074
|79.33
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.68
|144531
|67.15
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.67
|483805
|65.57
|Equity
|Godrej Industrie
|Diversified
|0.66
|590283
|64.78
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|0.65
|134881
|63.57
|Equity
|JK Lakshmi Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.64
|934365
|62.75
|Equity
|Alembic Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.60
|790611
|58.79
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.57
|185420
|55.88
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|0.52
|162722
|51.11
|Equity
|Atul
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.36
|67277
|35.71
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.09
|544671
|8.92
|Equity
|Sip Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.00
|52521
|0.00
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|NABFID
|-/-
|1.60
|15000
|156.26
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.57
|15000
|153.49
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.03
|10000
|101.21
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.71
|65
|69.73
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.55
|5000
|53.98
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.54
|5000
|52.54
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.53
|500
|52.36
|NCD
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.53
|50
|52.31
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.53
|5000
|51.64
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.52
|50
|51.34
|NCD
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.51
|5000
|50.29
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.51
|500
|50.24
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.42
|400
|41.59
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.27
|250
|26.63
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.27
|2500
|26.62
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.27
|2500
|26.60
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.27
|2500
|26.56
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.27
|2500
|26.34
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.27
|2500
|26.16
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.27
|2500
|26.16
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.26
|2500
|25.59
|NCD
|Titan Company
|-/-
|0.26
|2500
|25.59
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.26
|250
|25.47
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.26
|2500
|25.26
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.26
|2500
|25.22
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.26
|2500
|25.01
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.25
|250
|24.89
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|3.70
|34500000
|362.51
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2043
|-/-
|2.63
|25000000
|257.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2044
|-/-
|1.76
|15000000
|172.79
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2038
|-/-
|0.97
|9500000
|95.47
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2043
|-/-
|0.79
|7500000
|77.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|0.63
|6000000
|62.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.54
|5000000
|53.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|0.51
|5000000
|49.97
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2049
|-/-
|0.26
|2500000
|25.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2051
|-/-
|0.10
|1000000
|10.03
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.50
|3100
|147.30
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.03
|0
|493.39
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Cash Margin
|-/-
|0.10
|0
|10.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.57
|0
|-59.24
