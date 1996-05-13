iifl-logo
iifl-logo

DSP India T I G E R Fund G

DSP India T I G E R Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

DSP Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

DSP India T I G E R Fund G

AMC

DSP Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity Theme - Infrastructure

Launch Date

27-Apr-2004

Fund Manager

Rohit Singhania

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

4464.74

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

DSP India T I G E R Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  285.677

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1% of the applicable NAV if redeemed or switched out.

DSP India T I G E R Fund G- NAV Chart

DSP India T I G E R Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.32
10.5
-12.25
-16.75
4.09
25.47
37.61
17.46
Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

DSP India T I G E R Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

DSP India T I G E R Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bharat Electron6,54,488
Gujarat Fluoroch46,962
Kirl. Brothers77,277
Apar Inds.6,241

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityNTPCPower4.987145883222.55
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction3.96559286176.94
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment3.83369482170.83
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.801080606169.67
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels2.753321453122.67
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction2.06104533991.90
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services2.0515095991.36
EquityInox IndiaIndustrial Products2.0294084190.22
EquityKirloskar OilIndustrial Products1.94150247586.55
EquityWelspun CorpIndustrial Products1.86112987883.26
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products1.8367958081.55
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products1.8217254581.32
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.7717606978.83
EquityAvalon TechElectrical Equipment1.71114774176.26
EquityAmber Enterp.Consumer Durables1.6312912872.68
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.5418276768.76
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals1.54108321168.71
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.516654667.40
EquityTriven.Engg.Ind.Agricultural Food & other Products1.45185096964.57
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.39523175462.04
EquityIndian Energy ExCapital Markets1.36390308260.86
EquityAngel OneCapital Markets1.2926528057.54
EquityJubilant Ingrev.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.2490180955.56
EquityCarborundum Uni.Industrial Products1.2366130854.99
EquityTega Inds.Industrial Manufacturing1.2140976854.20
EquityK E C Intl.Construction1.2178533653.90
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components1.2017497653.56
EquitySansera Enginee.Auto Components1.1947504153.13
EquityCentury PlyboardConsumer Durables1.1973559953.06
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals1.105660649.30
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets1.1095832449.19
EquityBajaj ElectricalConsumer Durables1.0678506647.36
EquityPower Mech Proj.Construction0.9824309743.81
EquityRainbow Child.Healthcare Services0.9734817343.15
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables0.9519481042.46
EquityKirl.PneumaticIndustrial Products0.9341789841.76
EquityShivalik BimetalIndustrial Products0.93102453041.60
EquityBSECapital Markets0.938961741.52
EquityGujarat GasGas0.92111331641.23
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.89167263639.69
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.89157802239.58
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty0.8524644238.15
EquityCyient DLMIndustrial Manufacturing0.8594551938.09
EquityBansal Wire IndsIndustrial Products0.84111258637.56
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components0.8336577537.18
EquitySKF IndiaIndustrial Products0.799611735.47
EquityR R KabelIndustrial Products0.7839317135.00
EquityH.G. Infra Engg.Construction0.7634970433.72
EquityKNR Construct.Construction0.72145772432.12
EquityAhluwalia Contr.Construction0.7149109331.73
EquityTechno Elec.EnggConstruction0.7031899731.07
EquityGodrej IndustrieDiversified0.6526629329.22
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products0.6520198629.06
EquityFinolex CablesIndustrial Products0.6535307628.84
EquityThyrocare Tech.Healthcare Services0.6441731328.69
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty0.6419221928.53
EquityExide Inds.Auto Components0.6177670627.01
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.5956570126.30
EquityAtulChemicals & Petrochemicals0.554602524.43
EquityPNC InfratechConstruction0.5390878623.53
EquityIFGL Refractori.Industrial Products0.4760598720.80
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals0.4523418620.04
EquityJNKIndustrial Manufacturing0.4365695919.08
EquityDhanuka AgritechFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.3612721016.17
EquityO N G COil0.2752957611.92
EquityVolt.Transform.Electrical Equipment0.231600710.04
EquityG R InfraprojectConstruction0.16732067.35
EquityNTPC GreenPower0.157874976.87
EquityBharti Airtel PPTelecom - Services0.09372244.15
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-14.140631.14
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.52023.29
Cash & Cash EquivalentCash Margin-/-0.27012.00

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
DSP Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-May-1996
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,92,787.71
Trustee/s:
Ms. Dharmishta Rawal, DSP Trustee Private Limit, Mr.T.S. Krishna Murthy, Shitin D. Desai, S.S.N. Moorthy, Mrs. Pravin tripathi
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Kalpen Parekh
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Andrew Reynolds, Ryan David Stork, Mr. S. Ramadorai, Uday Khanna, Michael Marquardt, Mr.Hemendra M. Kothari, Mr. S.S. Mundra, Ms. Aditi Kothari Desai, Susan Wagner, David Graham, Mr.Dhananjay Mungale
Compliance Officer/s:
Pritesh Majmudar
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Rohit Singhania
Auditors:
M/s.Walker Chandiok & Co.

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Mafatlal Centre, 10th Floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400 021.
Contact Nos:
022-66578000
Fax:
022-66578181
Email:
service@dspim.com
Website:
www.dspim.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.