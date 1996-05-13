DSP India T I G E R Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP India T I G E R Fund G
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Launch Date
: 27-Apr-2004
Fund Manager
: Rohit Singhania
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 4464.74
Invest wise with Expert advice
DSP India T I G E R Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 285.677
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% of the applicable NAV if redeemed or switched out.
DSP India T I G E R Fund G- NAV Chart
DSP India T I G E R Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.32
10.5
-12.25
-16.75
4.09
25.47
37.61
17.46
|Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
|Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
|Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1
DSP India T I G E R Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP India T I G E R Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|4.98
|7145883
|222.55
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.96
|559286
|176.94
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|3.83
|369482
|170.83
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.80
|1080606
|169.67
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|2.75
|3321453
|122.67
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|2.06
|1045339
|91.90
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|2.05
|150959
|91.36
|Equity
|Inox India
|Industrial Products
|2.02
|940841
|90.22
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|1.94
|1502475
|86.55
|Equity
|Welspun Corp
|Industrial Products
|1.86
|1129878
|83.26
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.83
|679580
|81.55
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|1.82
|172545
|81.32
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.77
|176069
|78.83
|Equity
|Avalon Tech
|Electrical Equipment
|1.71
|1147741
|76.26
|Equity
|Amber Enterp.
|Consumer Durables
|1.63
|129128
|72.68
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.54
|182767
|68.76
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.54
|1083211
|68.71
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.51
|66546
|67.40
|Equity
|Triven.Engg.Ind.
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.45
|1850969
|64.57
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.39
|5231754
|62.04
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|1.36
|3903082
|60.86
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|1.29
|265280
|57.54
|Equity
|Jubilant Ingrev.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.24
|901809
|55.56
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|1.23
|661308
|54.99
|Equity
|Tega Inds.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.21
|409768
|54.20
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|1.21
|785336
|53.90
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|1.20
|174976
|53.56
|Equity
|Sansera Enginee.
|Auto Components
|1.19
|475041
|53.13
|Equity
|Century Plyboard
|Consumer Durables
|1.19
|735599
|53.06
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.10
|56606
|49.30
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|1.10
|958324
|49.19
|Equity
|Bajaj Electrical
|Consumer Durables
|1.06
|785066
|47.36
|Equity
|Power Mech Proj.
|Construction
|0.98
|243097
|43.81
|Equity
|Rainbow Child.
|Healthcare Services
|0.97
|348173
|43.15
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.95
|194810
|42.46
|Equity
|Kirl.Pneumatic
|Industrial Products
|0.93
|417898
|41.76
|Equity
|Shivalik Bimetal
|Industrial Products
|0.93
|1024530
|41.60
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|0.93
|89617
|41.52
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|0.92
|1113316
|41.23
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.89
|1672636
|39.69
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.89
|1578022
|39.58
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|0.85
|246442
|38.15
|Equity
|Cyient DLM
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.85
|945519
|38.09
|Equity
|Bansal Wire Inds
|Industrial Products
|0.84
|1112586
|37.56
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|0.83
|365775
|37.18
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|0.79
|96117
|35.47
|Equity
|R R Kabel
|Industrial Products
|0.78
|393171
|35.00
|Equity
|H.G. Infra Engg.
|Construction
|0.76
|349704
|33.72
|Equity
|KNR Construct.
|Construction
|0.72
|1457724
|32.12
|Equity
|Ahluwalia Contr.
|Construction
|0.71
|491093
|31.73
|Equity
|Techno Elec.Engg
|Construction
|0.70
|318997
|31.07
|Equity
|Godrej Industrie
|Diversified
|0.65
|266293
|29.22
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|0.65
|201986
|29.06
|Equity
|Finolex Cables
|Industrial Products
|0.65
|353076
|28.84
|Equity
|Thyrocare Tech.
|Healthcare Services
|0.64
|417313
|28.69
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|0.64
|192219
|28.53
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|0.61
|776706
|27.01
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.59
|565701
|26.30
|Equity
|Atul
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.55
|46025
|24.43
|Equity
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|0.53
|908786
|23.53
|Equity
|IFGL Refractori.
|Industrial Products
|0.47
|605987
|20.80
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.45
|234186
|20.04
|Equity
|JNK
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.43
|656959
|19.08
|Equity
|Dhanuka Agritech
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.36
|127210
|16.17
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.27
|529576
|11.92
|Equity
|Volt.Transform.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.23
|16007
|10.04
|Equity
|G R Infraproject
|Construction
|0.16
|73206
|7.35
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|0.15
|787497
|6.87
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|0.09
|37224
|4.15
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|14.14
|0
|631.14
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.52
|0
|23.29
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Cash Margin
|-/-
|0.27
|0
|12.00
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement