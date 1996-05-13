DSP Regular Savings Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Regular Savings Fund G
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Launch Date
: 11-Jun-2004
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Singh
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 162.42
Invest wise with Expert advice
DSP Regular Savings Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
DSP Regular Savings Fund G- NAV Chart
DSP Regular Savings Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.12
3.18
1.67
2.13
10.54
8.97
10.87
8.74
|Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
|Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
|Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98
DSP Regular Savings Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP Regular Savings Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.92
|27902
|4.76
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.07
|27064
|3.38
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.67
|13744
|2.72
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.26
|14050
|2.05
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.15
|45556
|1.87
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.12
|6899
|1.82
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.10
|17734
|1.79
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.07
|52763
|1.75
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.05
|12358
|1.71
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.86
|115501
|1.40
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|0.80
|1556
|1.31
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.70
|3213
|1.13
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.58
|41727
|0.94
|Equity
|Alembic Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.58
|11361
|0.94
|Equity
|Jubilant Ingrev.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.57
|13714
|0.93
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.57
|28319
|0.92
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.45
|6356
|0.73
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|0.43
|18036
|0.70
|Equity
|Cyient
|IT - Services
|0.42
|5773
|0.68
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.41
|4371
|0.67
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.36
|37405
|0.59
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|0.36
|3715
|0.58
|Equity
|Indigo Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.35
|5798
|0.57
|Equity
|La Opala RG
|Consumer Durables
|0.34
|27135
|0.56
|Equity
|Team Lease Serv.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.34
|2751
|0.55
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.29
|2807
|0.47
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|0.28
|16056
|0.45
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.25
|3184
|0.41
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|0.25
|4938
|0.40
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|0.12
|3614
|0.18
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|6.27
|100
|10.22
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|6.15
|100
|10.02
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|4.78
|250
|7.80
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.08
|50
|5.02
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.58
|1736927
|0.94
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|12.94
|2000000
|21.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|6.41
|1000000
|10.45
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|6.40
|1000000
|10.43
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.23
|500000
|5.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|3.23
|500000
|5.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|3.17
|500000
|5.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.08
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.83
|295000
|2.99
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|0.19
|30000
|0.30
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|6.02
|200
|9.82
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.02
|100
|4.92
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.28
|0
|8.61
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.34
|0
|0.55
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement