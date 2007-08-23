iifl-logo
Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund Plan B IDCW

Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund Plan B IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund Plan B IDCW

AMC

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

08-Jun-2009

Fund Manager

Bharat Lahoti

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2289.86

Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund Plan B IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  59.91

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1% of the applicabl NAV if redeemed or switched out .

Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund Plan B IDCW- NAV Chart

Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund Plan B IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.44
5.36
-4.34
-5.62
8.76
15.41
23.69
11.99
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund Plan B IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund Plan B IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Solar Industries18,565
Dr Agarwal's Hea3,23,365
MRF782
Ajax Engineering51,065

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Hero Motocorp40,787
Britannia Inds.32,495
Bajaj Auto16,748
Coal India3,45,912
B P C L4,58,145
Dr Reddy's Labs97,103
India Cements3,19,574
ITC Hotels77,018

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityICICI BankBanks6.141167577140.58
EquityHDFC BankBanks4.86641975111.21
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.9142378166.54
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.5134086257.52
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.3934300654.64
EquityNTPCPower2.33171449053.39
EquityTCSIT - Software1.9712942145.08
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products1.9637488644.99
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.773400140.61
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.7725686940.45
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.594264336.37
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.5211004434.81
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.427243232.43
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.3377018630.42
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.1714131326.89
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.1437838026.06
EquityBajaj FinservFinance1.1313829725.89
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance1.0411208723.90
EquityO N G COil0.99100918722.73
EquityAxis BankBanks0.9822006322.34
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.973651522.10
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.9587983321.66
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.8810586020.16
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing0.875835819.86
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software0.853656219.39
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.8421954419.24
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.848374119.18
EquityTrentRetailing0.823881618.83
EquityBSECapital Markets0.814019018.62
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.818305418.48
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.7912284217.97
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.7729038017.66
EquityIndian BankBanks0.7533570917.14
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables0.721178816.42
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets0.7231992016.42
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.711856516.17
EquityGodrej Propert.Realty0.708335716.14
EquityGranules IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.6833500015.47
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.652709114.84
EquityPetronet LNGGas0.6452001314.73
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.643065114.63
EquityMinda CorpAuto Components0.6028630913.75
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software0.601765413.70
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.5821396413.27
EquityDr Agarwal's HeaHealthcare Services0.5732336512.96
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.534145212.22
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.518361511.76
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services0.5111935711.67
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services0.5119049411.67
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.515314711.64
EquityMahanagar GasGas0.499125311.29
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.4817456911.07
EquityMazagon DockIndustrial Manufacturing0.485191011.06
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment0.48976611.02
EquityInventurus KnowlIT - Services0.486064110.88
EquityMotil.Oswal.Fin.Capital Markets0.4618029710.61
EquityAWFIS SpaceCommercial Services & Supplies0.4415318410.00
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.433888119.75
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.43376529.73
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.424326389.60
EquityKaynes TechIndustrial Manufacturing0.41225369.33
EquityNatl. AluminiumNon - Ferrous Metals0.415253819.33
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.406727139.22
EquityChola FinancialFinance0.40554679.10
EquityHome First FinanFinance0.38862988.79
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.3783128.41
EquityMRFAuto Components0.367828.24
EquityCCL ProductsAgricultural Food & other Products0.331285847.46
EquityBansal Wire IndsIndustrial Products0.322143397.23
EquityCraftsman AutoAuto Components0.31156767.05
EquityTBO TekLeisure Services0.27521876.26
EquityUpdater ServicesCommercial Services & Supplies0.262000796.03
EquityIndraprastha GasGas0.253047605.77
EquityKesoram Inds.Cement & Cement Products0.252905765.68
EquityJyoti CNC Auto.Industrial Manufacturing0.24700005.59
EquitySenco GoldConsumer Durables0.231800385.28
EquitySwiggyRetailing0.231543565.16
EquityAjax EngineeringAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.13510653.03
Debt Investments
NCDN A B A R D-/-3.92900000089.70
NCDHDB FINANC SER-/-3.25750000074.44
NCDAditya Birla Hsg-/-1.10250000025.12
NCDS I D B I-/-1.09250000024.94
NCDNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.87200000019.96
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2032-/-3.24750000074.13
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-1.55350000035.58
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-6.5315000000149.46
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsEdelweiss CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Bond-J-/-0.671499925015.28
Indian Mutual FundsEdelweiss Nifty 50 Index Fund (G)-/-0.0916342792.10
Indian Mutual FundsEdelweiss Liquid Fund - Direct (G)-/-0.0000.00
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-5.180118.68
Cash & Cash EquivalentAccrued Interest-/-0.3307.58
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.220-4.42

Key information

Fund House:
Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
23-Aug-2007
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,65,515.83
Trustee/s:
Eedelweiss Trusteeship Co, Ms. Kamala Kantharaj
Chairman:
Rujan Panjwani
CEO / MD:
Ms. Radhika Gupta
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Bhavesh Jain
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Jehzeel Master
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mayur Jadhav, Mr. Abdulla Chaudhari
Fund Manager/s:
Bharat Lahoti
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Edelwiess House, Off.C.S.T. Road, Kalina, Mumbai - 400 098.
Contact Nos:
022 40979737
Fax:
022 40979878
Email:
EMFHelp@Edelweissmf.com
Website:
www.edelweissmf.com

