Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund Plan B IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund Plan B IDCW
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 08-Jun-2009
Fund Manager
: Bharat Lahoti
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2289.86
Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund Plan B IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 59.91
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% of the applicabl NAV if redeemed or switched out .
Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund Plan B IDCW- NAV Chart
Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund Plan B IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.44
5.36
-4.34
-5.62
8.76
15.41
23.69
11.99
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund Plan B IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund Plan B IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|6.14
|1167577
|140.58
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.86
|641975
|111.21
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.91
|423781
|66.54
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.51
|340862
|57.52
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.39
|343006
|54.64
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.33
|1714490
|53.39
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.97
|129421
|45.08
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.96
|374886
|44.99
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.77
|34001
|40.61
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.77
|256869
|40.45
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.59
|42643
|36.37
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.52
|110044
|34.81
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.42
|72432
|32.43
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.33
|770186
|30.42
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.17
|141313
|26.89
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.14
|378380
|26.06
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.13
|138297
|25.89
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.04
|112087
|23.90
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.99
|1009187
|22.73
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.98
|220063
|22.34
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.97
|36515
|22.10
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.95
|879833
|21.66
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.88
|105860
|20.16
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.87
|58358
|19.86
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|0.85
|36562
|19.39
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.84
|219544
|19.24
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.84
|83741
|19.18
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.82
|38816
|18.83
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|0.81
|40190
|18.62
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.81
|83054
|18.48
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.79
|122842
|17.97
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.77
|290380
|17.66
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|0.75
|335709
|17.14
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|0.72
|11788
|16.42
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|0.72
|319920
|16.42
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.71
|18565
|16.17
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|0.70
|83357
|16.14
|Equity
|Granules India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.68
|335000
|15.47
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.65
|27091
|14.84
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|0.64
|520013
|14.73
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.64
|30651
|14.63
|Equity
|Minda Corp
|Auto Components
|0.60
|286309
|13.75
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|0.60
|17654
|13.70
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.58
|213964
|13.27
|Equity
|Dr Agarwal's Hea
|Healthcare Services
|0.57
|323365
|12.96
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.53
|41452
|12.22
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.51
|83615
|11.76
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|0.51
|119357
|11.67
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|0.51
|190494
|11.67
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.51
|53147
|11.64
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|0.49
|91253
|11.29
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.48
|174569
|11.07
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.48
|51910
|11.06
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|0.48
|9766
|11.02
|Equity
|Inventurus Knowl
|IT - Services
|0.48
|60641
|10.88
|Equity
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|Capital Markets
|0.46
|180297
|10.61
|Equity
|AWFIS Space
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.44
|153184
|10.00
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.43
|388811
|9.75
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.43
|37652
|9.73
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.42
|432638
|9.60
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.41
|22536
|9.33
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.41
|525381
|9.33
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.40
|672713
|9.22
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|0.40
|55467
|9.10
|Equity
|Home First Finan
|Finance
|0.38
|86298
|8.79
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.37
|8312
|8.41
|Equity
|MRF
|Auto Components
|0.36
|782
|8.24
|Equity
|CCL Products
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.33
|128584
|7.46
|Equity
|Bansal Wire Inds
|Industrial Products
|0.32
|214339
|7.23
|Equity
|Craftsman Auto
|Auto Components
|0.31
|15676
|7.05
|Equity
|TBO Tek
|Leisure Services
|0.27
|52187
|6.26
|Equity
|Updater Services
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.26
|200079
|6.03
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|0.25
|304760
|5.77
|Equity
|Kesoram Inds.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.25
|290576
|5.68
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.24
|70000
|5.59
|Equity
|Senco Gold
|Consumer Durables
|0.23
|180038
|5.28
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|0.23
|154356
|5.16
|Equity
|Ajax Engineering
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.13
|51065
|3.03
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.92
|9000000
|89.70
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|3.25
|7500000
|74.44
|NCD
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|1.10
|2500000
|25.12
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.09
|2500000
|24.94
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|2000000
|19.96
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|3.24
|7500000
|74.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|1.55
|3500000
|35.58
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|6.53
|15000000
|149.46
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Edelweiss CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Bond-J
|-/-
|0.67
|14999250
|15.28
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Edelweiss Nifty 50 Index Fund (G)
|-/-
|0.09
|1634279
|2.10
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Edelweiss Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|5.18
|0
|118.68
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|0.33
|0
|7.58
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.22
|0
|-4.42
