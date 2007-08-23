Edelweiss Business Cycle Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss Business Cycle Fund Regular G
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 09-Jul-2024
Fund Manager
: Bhavesh Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1575.22
Edelweiss Business Cycle Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.1033
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If the units are redeemed /switched out on or before 90 days from the date of allotment - 1% of the appliable NAV. If the units are redeemed /switched out after 90 days from the date of allotment - NIL
Edelweiss Business Cycle Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Edelweiss Business Cycle Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.68
7.49
-14.83
-18.83
-
-
-
-18.96
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Edelweiss Business Cycle Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss Business Cycle Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.34
|124803
|68.39
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|3.91
|116100
|61.57
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.77
|492947
|59.35
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|3.63
|67030
|57.17
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|3.20
|822231
|50.37
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|3.08
|807731
|48.51
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|3.07
|4073562
|48.30
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|2.71
|200000
|42.65
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.68
|243944
|42.26
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.60
|215059
|40.96
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|2.34
|234129
|36.87
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|2.31
|372559
|36.44
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|2.27
|13448
|35.69
|Equity
|Hindustan Zinc
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.21
|890383
|34.79
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.21
|504980
|34.78
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|2.21
|75000
|34.75
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.18
|1546576
|34.34
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|2.11
|1027393
|33.22
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|2.00
|64938
|31.50
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.99
|70000
|31.34
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.87
|58970
|29.43
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|1.87
|470016
|29.42
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.84
|197498
|28.90
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.76
|273460
|27.77
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|1.71
|680562
|26.86
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|1.70
|200000
|26.76
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.69
|34229
|26.57
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.66
|139262
|26.07
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|1.49
|186096
|23.50
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.29
|43800
|20.35
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.23
|130000
|19.34
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|1.22
|100152
|19.20
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|1.21
|115978
|19.04
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|1.18
|90000
|18.65
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|1.18
|260000
|18.61
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|1.12
|91045
|17.71
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.11
|820240
|17.46
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|1.09
|171414
|17.11
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|1.06
|107576
|16.65
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.05
|59075
|16.51
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.05
|98806
|16.47
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|1.04
|286577
|16.40
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|1.01
|33846
|15.95
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.01
|100000
|15.93
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|1.01
|999778
|15.87
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|0.98
|187503
|15.48
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.98
|32407
|15.46
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.98
|20966
|15.43
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|0.95
|342808
|14.94
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.91
|3536
|14.32
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|0.84
|84453
|13.26
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.84
|693058
|13.16
|Equity
|Anant Raj
|Realty
|0.82
|280000
|12.97
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.77
|13872
|12.08
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|0.77
|108970
|12.07
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.12
|6351
|1.94
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.41
|0
|22.21
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.35
|0
|21.84
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
