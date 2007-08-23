iifl-logo
Edelweiss Business Cycle Fund Regular G

Edelweiss Business Cycle Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Edelweiss Business Cycle Fund Regular G

AMC

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

09-Jul-2024

Fund Manager

Bhavesh Jain

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1575.22

Edelweiss Business Cycle Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  8.1033

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If the units are redeemed /switched out on or before 90 days from the date of allotment - 1% of the appliable NAV. If the units are redeemed /switched out after 90 days from the date of allotment - NIL

Edelweiss Business Cycle Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Edelweiss Business Cycle Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.68
7.49
-14.83
-18.83
-
-
-
-18.96
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Edelweiss Business Cycle Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Edelweiss Business Cycle Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bajaj Finance67,030
Marico8,07,731
Muthoot Finance2,00,000
Jubilant Food.4,70,016
Tech Mahindra1,30,000
Indian Hotels Co2,60,000
United Breweries91,045
Ashok Leyland8,20,240
360 ONE1,71,414
Phoenix Mills1,07,576
SRF59,075
Coromandel Inter98,806
Polycab India33,846
FSN E-Commerce9,99,778
Uno Minda1,87,503
Eicher Motors32,407
Page Industries3,536
Bharti Airtel84,453
Anant Raj2,80,000
Solar Industries13,872

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Voltas3,33,468
Info Edg.(India)53,403
Cummins India1,28,744
Siemens58,629
Glenmark Pharma.2,41,292
Bajaj Auto27,871
Sundaram Finance45,668
Hitachi Energy15,682
B P C L7,55,349
H U D C O7,62,955
Abbott India6,600
Aurobindo Pharma1,45,604
Cochin Shipyard1,10,835
Suzlon Energy29,13,004
A B B28,754
Tube Investments50,245
P I Industries44,998
Oil India3,67,310
Thermax39,639
Prestige Estates1,10,917
TVS Holdings15,457
Motil.Oswal.Fin.2,00,414

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology4.3412480368.39
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software3.9111610061.57
EquityICICI BankBanks3.7749294759.35
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance3.636703057.17
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services3.2082223150.37
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products3.0880773148.51
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components3.07407356248.30
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance2.7120000042.65
EquityHDFC BankBanks2.6824394442.26
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.6021505940.96
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software2.3423412936.87
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services2.3137255936.44
EquityBoschAuto Components2.271344835.69
EquityHindustan ZincNon - Ferrous Metals2.2189038334.79
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.2150498034.78
EquityBSECapital Markets2.217500034.75
EquityZomato LtdRetailing2.18154657634.34
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services2.11102739333.22
EquityTrentRetailing2.006493831.50
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.997000031.34
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets1.875897029.43
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services1.8747001629.42
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)1.8419749828.90
EquityAxis BankBanks1.7627346027.77
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals1.7168056226.86
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment1.7020000026.76
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software1.693422926.57
EquityBajaj FinservFinance1.6613926226.07
EquityTorrent PowerPower1.4918609623.50
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.294380020.35
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software1.2313000019.34
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables1.2210015219.20
EquityChola FinancialFinance1.2111597819.04
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages1.189000018.65
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services1.1826000018.61
EquityUnited BreweriesBeverages1.129104517.71
EquityAshok LeylandAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles1.1182024017.46
Equity360 ONECapital Markets1.0917141417.11
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty1.0610757616.65
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals1.055907516.51
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.059880616.47
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment1.0428657716.40
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products1.013384615.95
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.0110000015.93
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing1.0199977815.87
EquityUno MindaAuto Components0.9818750315.48
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.983240715.46
EquityCoforgeIT - Software0.982096615.43
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages0.9534280814.94
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels0.91353614.32
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services0.848445313.26
EquityPiramal PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.8469305813.16
EquityAnant RajRealty0.8228000012.97
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.771387212.08
EquityC D S LCapital Markets0.7710897012.07
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products0.1263511.94
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-1.41022.21
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.35021.84
Cash & Cash EquivalentAccrued Interest-/-0.0000.00

Key information

Fund House:
Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
23-Aug-2007
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,65,515.83
Trustee/s:
Eedelweiss Trusteeship Co, Ms. Kamala Kantharaj
Chairman:
Rujan Panjwani
CEO / MD:
Ms. Radhika Gupta
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Bhavesh Jain
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Jehzeel Master
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mayur Jadhav, Mr. Abdulla Chaudhari
Fund Manager/s:
Bhavesh Jain
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Edelwiess House, Off.C.S.T. Road, Kalina, Mumbai - 400 098.
Contact Nos:
022 40979737
Fax:
022 40979878
Email:
EMFHelp@Edelweissmf.com
Website:
www.edelweissmf.com

