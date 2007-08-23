Edelweiss Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Bharat Lahoti
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1058.57
Invest wise with Expert advice
Edelweiss Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 37.3
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 3.00% - If redeemed / switched out on or befoe 365 days from the date of alotment. 2.00% - If redeemed / switched out after 365 days and before 730 days from the date of allotment. 1.00% - If redeemed / switched out after 730 days and before 870 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out after 870 days from the date of allotment.
Edelweiss Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Edelweiss Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.11
5.69
-4.74
-9.09
5.6
14.51
26.03
14.72
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Edelweiss Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
Edelweiss Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.53
|661958
|79.70
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|7.10
|433985
|75.18
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|3.90
|48387
|41.27
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.81
|336114
|40.33
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.77
|236600
|39.93
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.63
|121338
|38.38
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.56
|108341
|37.73
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|2.86
|766588
|30.28
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.80
|291526
|29.60
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.77
|24559
|29.33
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.53
|858921
|26.75
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.48
|164737
|26.24
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.39
|160833
|25.25
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.12
|118208
|22.49
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.10
|322016
|22.18
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|2.04
|137329
|21.63
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.97
|34377
|20.80
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.96
|80163
|20.72
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.80
|71797
|19.08
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.56
|128587
|16.51
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.50
|15687
|15.88
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.47
|81683
|15.55
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.32
|74785
|14.00
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.23
|214097
|13.02
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.21
|59867
|12.76
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.20
|205489
|12.75
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.19
|388914
|12.57
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.13
|40419
|11.91
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.07
|67025
|11.33
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|1.04
|44521
|10.97
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.00
|430139
|10.59
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.91
|17516
|9.59
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.89
|147895
|9.38
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.89
|25460
|9.37
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|0.88
|584159
|9.27
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.87
|19974
|9.17
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|0.85
|11635
|9.03
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|0.79
|3146
|8.35
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.78
|30453
|8.27
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.78
|35943
|8.23
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.77
|591919
|8.12
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.75
|671339
|7.96
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.72
|206734
|7.63
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.68
|20026
|7.26
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.66
|23270
|7.01
|Equity
|Unimech Aero.
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.66
|76437
|6.98
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|0.64
|14571
|6.75
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.63
|110767
|6.65
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.59
|250236
|6.27
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.58
|154978
|6.11
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.58
|274965
|6.10
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|0.52
|107714
|5.50
|Equity
|Suzlon Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|0.51
|1095425
|5.44
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.51
|38338
|5.39
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.49
|1711
|5.20
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.47
|22504
|4.92
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|0.44
|90802
|4.66
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|0.43
|74013
|4.53
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|0.41
|44070
|4.31
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.38
|5056
|3.99
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.36
|7903
|3.83
|Equity
|Kross Ltd
|Auto Components
|0.33
|208320
|3.46
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.26
|9113
|2.80
|Equity
|Kesoram Inds.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.13
|70276
|1.37
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|0.07
|12762
|0.72
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.47
|500000
|4.98
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.19
|200000
|1.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|3.34
|0
|35.40
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.26
|0
|-2.43
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement