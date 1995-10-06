Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund Dir G
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 16-Aug-2022
Fund Manager
: Rajasa Kakulavarapu
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2384.04
Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.2975
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Upto 10% of the units may be redeemed without any exit load within 1 year from the date of allotment. 1.00% - If redeemed on or before limit shall be 1 year from the date of allotment Nil - If redeemed after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.27
3.62
-2.48
-0.76
9.21
-
-
14.89
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|6.68
|920050
|159.38
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.68
|927500
|111.68
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.55
|501800
|84.68
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.19
|485725
|76.26
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.02
|228300
|72.23
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.98
|593000
|71.16
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.62
|615900
|62.54
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|2.51
|380000
|59.85
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|1.91
|2919500
|45.55
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.85
|712150
|44.19
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.82
|632250
|43.54
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.56
|36850
|37.32
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.56
|290000
|37.24
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.47
|1126000
|35.06
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.47
|220000
|35.05
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.29
|51000
|30.86
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|1.27
|950000
|30.50
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.27
|1370000
|30.42
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.19
|2085100
|28.60
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.15
|279000
|27.62
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.15
|23000
|27.47
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.03
|404500
|24.61
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|0.99
|380000
|23.79
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.87
|850000
|20.93
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|0.87
|95000
|20.80
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.85
|140000
|20.49
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.78
|125000
|18.59
|Equity
|Lemon Tree Hotel
|Leisure Services
|0.76
|1500000
|18.25
|Equity
|ERIS Lifescience
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.74
|150000
|17.74
|Equity
|Amara Raja Ener.
|Auto Components
|0.69
|170000
|16.64
|Equity
|Amber Enterp.
|Consumer Durables
|0.69
|29500
|16.60
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|0.63
|135000
|15.20
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|0.63
|197000
|15.03
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|0.62
|250000
|15.01
|Equity
|Sapphire Foods
|Leisure Services
|0.61
|474792
|14.73
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|0.58
|57000
|14.03
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.56
|600000
|13.51
|Equity
|Pearl Global Ind
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.56
|100000
|13.42
|Equity
|Intellect Design
|IT - Software
|0.51
|185000
|12.31
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|0.51
|94000
|12.26
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.50
|375000
|12.12
|Equity
|JK Lakshmi Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.46
|164930
|11.07
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.43
|550000
|10.44
|Equity
|Chemplast Sanmar
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.42
|250055
|10.11
|Equity
|Team Lease Serv.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.41
|50318
|9.80
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|0.40
|96572
|9.64
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.29
|50000
|7.00
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|0.27
|115012
|6.62
|Equity
|Elecon Engg.Co
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.22
|130000
|5.38
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|2.27
|5000
|54.22
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|2.16
|5000
|51.63
|Corporate Debts
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|2.16
|5000
|51.61
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|2.14
|5000
|51.14
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.59
|7000
|38.08
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.25
|3000
|30.01
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.11
|2500
|26.61
|Corporate Debts
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|1.11
|2500
|26.55
|Corporate Debts
|Credila Fin
|-/-
|1.09
|2500
|26.20
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.09
|2500
|26.06
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.08
|2500
|25.84
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|1.07
|2500
|25.69
|Corporate Debts
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|1.07
|2500
|25.68
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.07
|250
|25.64
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.06
|250
|25.40
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.90
|200
|21.46
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.84
|200
|20.24
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.66
|1500
|15.88
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.43
|1000
|10.32
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.87
|2000000
|20.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.20
|480000
|4.95
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Margin on Derivatives
|-/-
|3.59
|0
|85.81
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.95
|1000
|46.68
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.76
|0
|89.85
