Franklin India Bluechip Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Franklin India Bluechip Fund IDCW
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 30-Oct-1993
Fund Manager
: Ajay Argal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 6937.44
Franklin India Bluechip Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 43.4086
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% if redeemed / switched ut withn 3 years of allotment.
Franklin India Bluechip Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Franklin India Bluechip Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.35
5.08
-5.82
-8.6
6.42
10.88
23.97
17.94
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Franklin India Bluechip Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Franklin India Bluechip Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.98
|3599682
|623.60
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.40
|4268426
|513.96
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|5.84
|3993257
|405.53
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.56
|3217821
|386.17
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|4.25
|1551933
|295.32
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.84
|765956
|266.80
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|3.84
|1692727
|266.61
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.81
|1567573
|264.55
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.52
|772563
|244.42
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.62
|704931
|182.23
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|2.60
|1799225
|180.84
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.47
|7745180
|172.02
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.11
|635855
|146.66
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|2.06
|1483994
|143.01
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|2.03
|643987
|141.04
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.00
|471026
|138.86
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.96
|2240572
|136.33
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.92
|582816
|133.49
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.71
|437619
|118.94
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.71
|830737
|118.83
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.66
|615257
|115.19
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|1.57
|3262765
|109.18
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.54
|220492
|106.97
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.53
|237323
|106.25
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.52
|343545
|105.71
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|1.48
|2079405
|102.70
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.47
|4087468
|102.53
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.44
|165869
|100.39
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|1.41
|506774
|98.12
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|1.38
|557022
|96.35
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|1.32
|2717924
|92.19
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.20
|595742
|83.44
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.12
|1257183
|78.02
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|1.10
|163973
|76.50
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.04
|3407745
|72.56
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.02
|418631
|70.78
|Foreign Equity
|Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., A
|IT - Services
|0.99
|94228
|68.74
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.98
|428072
|68.20
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.93
|64173
|64.99
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|0.93
|262089
|64.84
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.52
|117762
|36.15
|Equity
|Motherson Wiring
|Auto Components
|0.30
|4510775
|21.20
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.12
|0
|217.00
