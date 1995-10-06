Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund IDCW
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 17-Jan-2005
Fund Manager
: R Janakiraman
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3121.12
Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 19.5621
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% if redeemed / switched ut withn 3 years of allotment.
Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.11
5.07
-7.72
-10.44
7.77
12.49
27.99
15.18
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.55
|820862
|142.20
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.35
|1031936
|104.79
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.93
|763848
|91.66
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.74
|3851215
|85.53
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|2.63
|819512
|82.37
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|2.60
|2426807
|81.21
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|2.56
|954827
|80.09
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.43
|218271
|76.02
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|2.42
|1531585
|75.64
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|2.29
|1263677
|71.48
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|2.17
|3184437
|67.80
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.13
|553598
|66.65
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|2.12
|463794
|66.34
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.12
|287431
|66.30
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|2.03
|258291
|63.65
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|2.03
|375805
|63.54
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.00
|329415
|62.68
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.00
|230633
|62.68
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|1.98
|320421
|62.04
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.97
|209449
|61.74
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|1.97
|984184
|61.61
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|1.97
|83584
|61.53
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|1.97
|638351
|61.51
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.96
|237644
|61.43
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|1.90
|607930
|59.46
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.87
|96491
|58.40
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|1.85
|109001
|57.81
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.84
|364867
|57.46
|Equity
|Endurance Tech.
|Auto Components
|1.82
|322109
|56.87
|Equity
|INDIA SHELTE FIN
|Finance
|1.75
|752270
|54.69
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|1.74
|220061
|54.44
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|1.62
|353006
|50.79
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.54
|99216
|48.13
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|1.50
|469225
|46.83
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.46
|199382
|45.67
|Equity
|JSW Infrast
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.40
|1715692
|43.70
|Equity
|Motherson Wiring
|Auto Components
|1.37
|9109472
|42.81
|Equity
|Godrej Agrovet
|Food Products
|1.36
|596181
|42.63
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|1.34
|136327
|41.85
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|1.32
|415793
|41.50
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|1.30
|1197188
|40.60
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|1.26
|417165
|39.50
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|1.24
|83348
|38.88
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|1.15
|97823
|36.09
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.07
|80839
|33.50
|Equity
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|Finance
|1.02
|844057
|32.13
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.01
|100147
|31.68
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.00
|185148
|31.24
|Equity
|Hexaware Tech.
|IT - Software
|0.91
|353260
|28.55
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.91
|458003
|28.42
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|0.80
|101895
|25.08
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.77
|146743
|24.12
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.74
|923842
|23.17
|Foreign Equity
|Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., A
|IT - Services
|0.51
|21920
|15.99
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.37
|11624
|11.77
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.09
|0
|96.55
