Franklin India Focused Equity Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Franklin India Focused Equity Fund IDCW
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 31-May-2007
Fund Manager
: Ajay Argal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 10907.4
Franklin India Focused Equity Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 35.6265
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% if redeemed / switched ut withn 3 years of allotment.
Franklin India Focused Equity Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Franklin India Focused Equity Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.58
4.21
-6.74
-11.02
3.92
14.39
28.55
13.8
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Franklin India Focused Equity Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Franklin India Focused Equity Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|10.80
|6800000
|1,178.03
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.16
|8300000
|999.40
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.61
|3900000
|612.37
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|5.58
|6000000
|609.33
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.06
|4600000
|552.04
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|4.78
|23500000
|521.93
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.67
|3200000
|509.84
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.51
|3500000
|492.62
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.47
|1400000
|487.65
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|3.50
|320000
|382.26
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|3.14
|25000000
|343.00
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|2.96
|2693087
|323.33
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.78
|1800000
|303.78
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|2.71
|1350000
|295.68
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|2.56
|4468295
|279.75
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|2.51
|4500000
|273.82
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|2.41
|1800000
|263.44
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|2.40
|2650000
|262.37
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|2.25
|550000
|246.25
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.21
|3500000
|241.08
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|2.18
|775000
|237.93
|Equity
|Dalmia BharatLtd
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.60
|1039009
|175.55
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|1.49
|3300000
|162.78
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.34
|540000
|146.76
|Equity
|Deepak Nitrite
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.30
|767769
|142.13
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.19
|11000000
|130.44
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|1.03
|4500000
|112.43
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.78
|176717
|85.73
|Equity
|Somany Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|0.55
|1368783
|60.71
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.22
|2500000
|24.73
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|4.12
|0
|450.09
