Franklin India Opportunities Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Franklin India Opportunities Fund G
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 07-Feb-2000
Fund Manager
: R Janakiraman
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5517.19
Franklin India Opportunities Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 227.6242
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% if redeemed / switched ut withn 3 years of allotment.
Franklin India Opportunities Fund G- NAV Chart
Franklin India Opportunities Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.04
6.97
-10.56
-10.3
12.05
26.28
35.31
13.24
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Franklin India Opportunities Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Franklin India Opportunities Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.44
|1735296
|300.62
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.32
|1987098
|238.47
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.82
|1342233
|210.75
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.98
|637966
|164.92
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|2.89
|710533
|159.67
|Equity
|Lemon Tree Hotel
|Leisure Services
|2.83
|12833401
|156.19
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|2.73
|216138
|151.13
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|2.60
|998385
|143.66
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.57
|6398413
|142.10
|Equity
|C.E. Info System
|IT - Software
|2.52
|835883
|139.15
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.50
|1148695
|138.31
|Equity
|Intellect Design
|IT - Software
|2.50
|2076823
|138.25
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|2.23
|561754
|123.03
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|2.22
|3049105
|122.86
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|2.21
|1930420
|122.18
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|2.21
|833638
|122.01
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|2.19
|10203812
|121.00
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.10
|823394
|115.89
|Equity
|Sudarshan Chem.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.04
|1303298
|112.73
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.93
|762944
|106.86
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.64
|2808852
|90.82
|Equity
|Akums Drugs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.60
|1941100
|88.41
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.55
|84775
|85.86
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|1.51
|831075
|83.53
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.51
|631608
|83.37
|Equity
|Syrma SGS Tech.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.50
|2005931
|83.01
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.37
|2432445
|75.75
|Equity
|Devyani Intl.
|Leisure Services
|1.36
|4558919
|75.23
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|1.32
|2272055
|72.96
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.28
|117160
|70.91
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.26
|1143404
|69.57
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.17
|3407626
|64.70
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.13
|282218
|62.80
|Equity
|Pricol Ltd
|Auto Components
|1.12
|1563667
|62.21
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|1.11
|941015
|61.39
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|1.05
|786828
|58.10
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|1.04
|1001916
|57.72
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.95
|166745
|52.75
|Equity
|TBO Tek
|Leisure Services
|0.93
|430261
|51.66
|Equity
|ISGEC Heavy
|Construction
|0.93
|554027
|51.52
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.91
|113096
|50.63
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|0.88
|347809
|48.70
|Equity
|Kirl. Brothers
|Industrial Products
|0.82
|284222
|45.36
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|0.79
|227077
|43.96
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|0.74
|434087
|41.11
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.74
|660862
|41.01
|Equity
|ERIS Lifescience
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.71
|332747
|39.35
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|0.68
|456360
|37.95
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|0.67
|331956
|37.39
|Equity
|Kirl.Pneumatic
|Industrial Products
|0.65
|359390
|35.91
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|0.54
|190059
|30.11
|Equity
|Senco Gold
|Consumer Durables
|0.47
|888922
|26.11
|Equity
|Somany Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|0.36
|458701
|20.34
|Equity
|Unichem Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.36
|331872
|20.07
|Equity
|Gateway Distri
|Transport Services
|0.35
|3252270
|19.47
|Equity
|Stanley Lifesty.
|Consumer Durables
|0.26
|528424
|14.54
|Equity
|Emcure Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.22
|127115
|12.47
|Equity
|Sai Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.21
|170341
|11.75
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|0.16
|35806
|8.85
|Equity
|Godavari Bioref.
|Diversified FMCG
|0.07
|255654
|4.10
|Equity
|Chennai Inter.
|IT - Services
|4.35
|23815
|2.40
|Equity
|Numero Uno Intl
|Finance
|-3.12
|98000
|9.80
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|8.98
|0
|495.64
