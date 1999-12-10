HDFC Banking Financial Services Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Banking Financial Services Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Banking
Launch Date
: 11-Jun-2021
Fund Manager
: Anand Laddha
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3478.38
HDFC Banking Financial Services Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.37
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If Units are redeemed / switched-out within 1 years from the date of allotment. Nil - If Units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 years from the date of allotment.
HDFC Banking Financial Services Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
HDFC Banking Financial Services Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.32
7.05
-1.3
-3.05
9.74
15.98
-
13.8
|Category Avg
-0.27
7.82
0.06
-1.72
11.11
15.82
26.44
13.67
|Category Best
0.37
9.58
2.8
1.25
20.92
19.39
31.72
20.31
|Category Worst
-1.02
4.85
-4.67
-5.3
3.11
9.79
20.61
4.26
HDFC Banking Financial Services Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
HDFC Banking Financial Services Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|22.24
|4465000
|773.51
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|17.67
|5105000
|614.69
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|6.53
|2237000
|227.17
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|5.54
|2800000
|192.86
|Equity
|Five-Star Bus.Fi
|Finance
|3.54
|1618093
|123.21
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|3.07
|125000
|106.62
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|3.05
|1873442
|105.98
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.71
|495000
|94.19
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|2.63
|640000
|91.55
|Equity
|SBFC Finance
|Finance
|2.21
|8696358
|76.76
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|2.19
|770000
|76.23
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|2.12
|3675007
|73.90
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.99
|1900000
|69.21
|Equity
|Can Fin Homes
|Finance
|1.91
|1150000
|66.42
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.91
|1075000
|66.35
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.85
|1058781
|64.42
|Equity
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|Banks
|1.83
|11171025
|63.52
|Equity
|AAVAS Financiers
|Finance
|1.64
|338138
|56.99
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|1.49
|1011468
|51.91
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.48
|303583
|51.33
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|1.42
|493583
|49.27
|Equity
|Home First Finan
|Finance
|1.40
|478836
|48.77
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|1.38
|964272
|47.91
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|1.29
|450000
|44.91
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|1.18
|537676
|41.04
|Equity
|Medi Assist Ser.
|Insurance
|1.10
|848376
|38.32
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|1.09
|1400000
|37.88
|Equity
|DCB Bank
|Banks
|0.79
|2629523
|27.41
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|0.67
|50000
|23.16
|Equity
|Fusion Finance
|Finance
|0.48
|1064933
|16.67
|Equity
|One Mobikwik
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.36
|459881
|12.68
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.31
|73175
|10.70
|Equity
|Repco Home Fin
|Finance
|0.18
|192933
|6.37
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.77
|0
|26.73
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.02
|0
|-0.45
