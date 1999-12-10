iifl-logo
iifl-logo

HDFC Business Cycle Fund Direct IDCW

HDFC Business Cycle Fund Direct IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

HDFC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HDFC Business Cycle Fund Direct IDCW

AMC

HDFC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

11-Nov-2022

Fund Manager

Rahul Baijal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2639.7

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

HDFC Business Cycle Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  13.761

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

In respect of each purchase/Switch-in of units, an Exit load of 1% is payable if units are redeemed/switched-out within 1 year from the date of allotment. No Exit Load is payable if units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.

HDFC Business Cycle Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

HDFC Business Cycle Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.69
3.95
-8.24
-10.31
3.29
-
-
14.55
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

HDFC Business Cycle Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

HDFC Business Cycle Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Godrej Propert.1,41,650
Lupin1,21,305
Hexaware Tech.1,59,369

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Hindalco Inds.3,40,000
Bharti Hexacom81,673
KSB40,000
Team Lease Serv.2,493

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction8.72727612230.20
EquityICICI BankBanks7.901732000208.55
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services7.411245000195.48
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles7.103020000187.43
EquityZomato LtdRetailing5.957075839157.15
EquityAxis BankBanks5.641465000148.77
EquityInfosysIT - Software4.16650000109.70
EquityHDFC BankBanks3.97605000104.81
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.9240500077.06
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables2.6422639969.66
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services2.59111421268.26
EquityIndusInd BankBanks2.4665700065.04
EquityJSW EnergyPower2.44138866364.44
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance1.9636899451.68
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.9232200050.71
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.7720439646.81
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products1.0660273028.02
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.0617600028.04
EquityGodrej Propert.Realty1.0414165027.42
EquityMphasisIT - Software1.0312153727.31
EquityAether Industri.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.9529209424.98
EquityA B Real EstatePaper, Forest & Jute Products0.9012789223.82
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.8812130523.10
EquityDLFRealty0.8635831822.77
EquityInventurus KnowlIT - Services0.7410816319.41
EquityJNKIndustrial Manufacturing0.7466995819.46
EquityAAVAS FinanciersFinance0.7211246718.95
EquityIndraprastha GasGas0.72100000018.94
EquityG R InfraprojectConstruction0.6517062317.15
EquityAadhar Hsg. Fin.Finance0.6242978016.36
EquityRHI MagnesitaIndustrial Products0.6141176716.12
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.593356015.51
EquityOla ElectricAutomobiles0.58271030015.40
EquityWestlife FoodLeisure Services0.5621535914.71
EquityAstralIndustrial Products0.5510776414.41
EquityAfcons Infrastr.Construction0.5333626513.89
EquityACME Solar Hold.Finance0.5069008113.32
EquityCeigall IndiaConstruction0.5051259013.21
EquityPNC InfratechConstruction0.5051419813.31
EquityHexaware Tech.IT - Software0.4915936912.88
EquityAWFIS SpaceCommercial Services & Supplies0.4317201211.23
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.414018010.92
EquitySula VineyardsBeverages0.373896609.88
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.332690508.64
EquityTechno Elec.EnggConstruction0.33905808.82
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services0.303122257.80
EquityBlue Dart ExpresTransport Services0.26114026.83
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment0.261186496.79
EquitySapphire FoodsLeisure Services0.252094606.49
EquityTimken IndiaIndustrial Products0.25266746.59
EquitySagility IndiaIT - Services0.2112665005.42
EquityBlue Jet HealthPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.20713595.38
EquityGrindwell NortonIndustrial Products0.20359485.16
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.19100004.93
EquityVedant FashionsRetailing0.16513104.32
EquityWhirlpool IndiaConsumer Durables0.15430153.99
EquitySai LifePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.11407892.81
EquityEmcure PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.08214192.10
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-5.490144.84
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.78021.36

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
HDFC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
7,93,714.25
Trustee/s:
HDFC Trustee Companey Lim, Mr. Dindayal Jalan, Mr. Vimal Bhandari
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Navneet Munot
CIO:
Prashant Jain
President:
NA
Director/s:
Renu S Karnad, Mr. Dhruv Subodh Kaji, Mr. Jairaj Purandare, Mr. Keki M. Mistry, Mr. Parag Shah, Mr. Sanjay Bhandarkar, Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, V Srinivasa Rangan
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Sonal Mandhayan
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sameer Seksaria
Fund Manager/s:
Rahul Baijal
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
HDFC House, 2nd Flr, H.T.Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022 - 6631 6333
Fax:
022 - 22821144
Email:
hello@hdfcfund.com
Website:
www.hdfcfund.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.