HDFC Children s Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Children s Fund Direct G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Chirag Setalvad
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 9057.9
HDFC Children s Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 305.391
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: For Units subject to Lock-in Period: NIL For Units not subject to Lock-in Period: 3% if the Units are redeemed / switched-out within one year from the date of allotment; 2% if the Units are redeemed / switched-out between the first and second year of the date of allotment; 1% if Units are redeemed / switched-out between the second and third year of the date of allotment; Nil if the Units are redeemed / switched -out after third year from the date of allotment.
HDFC Children s Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
HDFC Children s Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.28
5.4
-5.56
-5.53
7.47
15.19
24.91
15.74
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
HDFC Children s Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Children s Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|6.92
|3617600
|626.71
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.97
|4490000
|540.64
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.44
|984667
|311.53
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.29
|2485332
|298.26
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.18
|1707302
|288.14
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.84
|1350000
|256.89
|Equity
|eClerx Services
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.32
|741589
|210.15
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.28
|3000000
|206.64
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.76
|457433
|159.33
|Equity
|Finolex Cables
|Industrial Products
|1.75
|1938081
|158.31
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.70
|983223
|154.38
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.70
|3900000
|154.05
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.70
|1200000
|154.13
|Equity
|Volt.Transform.
|Electrical Equipment
|1.70
|244770
|153.66
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|1.67
|3759174
|151.47
|Equity
|Akzo Nobel
|Consumer Durables
|1.59
|463675
|144.21
|Equity
|Kirl.Pneumatic
|Industrial Products
|1.29
|1166896
|116.62
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.27
|1130000
|114.75
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|1.20
|5500000
|108.38
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.11
|744642
|100.92
|Equity
|Sagility India
|IT - Services
|1.10
|23333825
|100.00
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|1.09
|2745314
|99.10
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|1.08
|1323821
|97.75
|Equity
|Transport Corp.
|Transport Services
|1.06
|1063024
|95.87
|Equity
|Apollo Tyres
|Auto Components
|0.99
|2387300
|89.35
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|0.93
|100000
|85.30
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.79
|2844444
|71.35
|Equity
|Newgen Software
|IT - Software
|0.78
|750000
|70.21
|Equity
|Rolex Rings
|Auto Components
|0.74
|476444
|67.40
|Equity
|Tega Inds.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.74
|509202
|67.35
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|0.70
|364754
|63.09
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|0.60
|331400
|54.41
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|0.57
|619200
|51.49
|Equity
|Mahindra Holiday
|Leisure Services
|0.57
|1760179
|51.77
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.52
|2000000
|47.46
|Equity
|Technocraf.Inds.
|Industrial Products
|0.44
|160148
|39.64
|Equity
|GMM Pfaudler
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.43
|355820
|39.39
|Equity
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|0.38
|1346019
|34.85
|Equity
|RHI Magnesita
|Industrial Products
|0.33
|758182
|29.69
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|0.31
|114733
|28.38
|Equity
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|Banks
|0.30
|4806017
|27.33
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.27
|240000
|24.12
|Equity
|Uniparts India
|Auto Components
|0.20
|564860
|18.28
|Equity
|Landmark Cars
|Automobiles
|0.18
|372610
|16.61
|Equity
|VST Industries
|Cigarettes & Tobacco Products
|0.16
|566368
|14.29
|Equity
|Radiant Cash
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.10
|1571412
|9.48
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|1.64
|150
|148.69
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.11
|10000
|100.60
|NCD
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.10
|10000
|99.98
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.83
|7500
|74.80
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.68
|6000
|61.67
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.56
|5000
|50.27
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.55
|500
|49.88
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.55
|500
|50.18
|NCD
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|0.55
|500
|49.97
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.39
|3500
|35.16
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.39
|3500
|35.16
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.33
|3000
|29.91
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.33
|3000
|29.89
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.29
|250
|26.07
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|24.93
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|25.07
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|25.01
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|24.98
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|24.96
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.28
|250
|24.94
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.28
|250
|24.97
|NCD
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.17
|15
|14.95
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|10.04
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.02
|20
|2.07
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|5.20
|46000000
|471.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|3.65
|32500000
|330.42
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.50
|31000000
|316.61
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|1.30
|11500000
|117.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|1.19
|10500000
|108.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.05
|9500000
|95.43
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.78
|7000000
|70.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.62
|5500000
|55.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.62
|5500000
|56.15
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|0.51
|4500000
|46.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|0.45
|4000000
|40.85
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.36
|3000000
|32.65
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|0.34
|3000000
|30.84
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2034
|-/-
|0.34
|3000000
|30.90
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.28
|2500000
|25.71
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|0.28
|2500000
|25.65
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|0.27
|2500000
|24.62
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2034
|-/-
|0.23
|2000000
|20.58
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2033
|-/-
|0.23
|2000000
|20.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2063
|-/-
|0.06
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.06
|500000
|5.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.06
|500000
|5.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|0.06
|500000
|5.12
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2033
|-/-
|0.06
|500000
|5.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.06
|500000
|5.28
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.21
|0
|199.88
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.62
|0
|58.65
